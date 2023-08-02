Carli Lloyd sounded a warning for the US women’s soccer team, and it would be wise to heed her

But even as the team moves on to Sunday morning’s knockout game against Sweden, the seeds of doubt have taken root. Without a major change in the level of play, without a sudden return of the “ruthlessness” needed to finish off scoring chances (that’s Rose Lavelle’s word, not mine, even though she won’t be able to help after a second yellow card knocked her out for a game), this tournament could be over for the American side.

The bottom line? The US women advanced out of group play, a World Cup feat that fellow hopefuls from Canada to Brazil, from Italy to China would love to be saying today.

It’s no wonder Carli Lloyd was so disgusted after the scoreless tie against Portugal. While elements of Lloyd’s criticism on the Fox broadcast are rooted in her personal dissatisfaction about the end of her national team career, the words still resonate. And that’s because they were so pointedly true. Not the ones that griped about a few too many smiles, dances, and hugs with fans after the game. To me, that can be viewed as the pure relief of survival.

Where Lloyd was so right was in assessing what went on before those reactions, when a US midfield struggled to deliver the ball, a forward line struggled to connect and score, and coach Vlatko Andonovski appeared powerless to find the right lineup combinations.

What a mess.

Lloyd’s no-filter approach to analysis is no surprise to anyone who paid attention to her career. She was relentless in her day, so committed to soccer that she barred her husband from traveling to the World Cup lest he be a distraction, so single-minded about the game that she was estranged from her own family for 12 years, so connected to the meager, difficult conditions of her predecessors that she vowed never to take anything for granted.

What she sees now is too much distance from that mind-set, with the trappings of winning having eclipsed the actual intent on winning, and it all came to a head when she felt she was watching a celebration despite a game Portugal nearly won by hitting the post in the final minutes of stoppage time.

“I have never witnessed something like that,” Lloyd said on TV. “There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing, to be smiling, I mean, the player of the match was that post. You were lucky to not be going home right now.”

Ouch. Harsh. But not wrong.

As her studio partner Alexi Lalas would tweet later, “Know this. Carli Lloyd is the real deal. Giving honest opinions on TV, even about something as inconsequential as sports, means exposing yourself to criticism, mockery and vitriol. But it comes with the territory. Most ex-athletes find it hard. Carli was awesome tonight.”

As criticism of her criticism swirled around her, Lloyd clarified on the Wednesday morning studio show that her comments were rooted only in the love and respect for a legacy she helped maintain across 17 years with the national team. She also did a followup interview with Fox digital reporter Martin Rogers, in which she recalled addressing the team the night before her final match in red, white, and blue. What she said that night is what resonates now, like her own warning bell ringing a screaming alarm.

“I spoke up in that room, and I told them that you can’t take anything for granted — you have to work for everything that you get,” she said. “I just talked about what the mentality of this team has been about and passed down from generation to generation. But the problem is when you win, and you get things, winning has taken on a different meaning.

“It is no longer ‘we want to win because we want to win.’ No, ‘we want everything that comes with winning, and we think we can just roll out and win games.’ And that’s not the case, and teams see that. They see the arrogance in the US and see that they’re not this unstoppable team. They see that they’re able to be broken down and beaten.”

Now we find out what this team sees when it looks in a mirror. The beauty of sports is that it can offer up a chance for redemption, give athletes the opportunity to write a new ending, lay a path to change the narrative.

What answer does this team have against a longtime nemesis and well-rested Swedish side? How about some Julie Ertz in the midfield, some Kelley O’Hara in the starting lineup, or some tactical changes to change up the pace?

“I think this calls for a formation change,” Lloyd said Wednesday. “I think you go with a 4-2-3-1. You’ve got that double pivot in midfield that perhaps could give Andi Sullivan somebody alongside her. Is it a Julie Ertz that slides in there?

“I think you sit back, you let Sweden have the ball, you absorb the pressure, and then you just hit them on the counter, because as we’ve seen, they’re getting picked apart. They’re being played through way too much.”

Harsh. But not wrong.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.