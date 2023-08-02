When their injured starters return, the Red Sox are considering taking a page from the Giants’ playbook

Sale, who pitched in a rehab outing Tuesday in Syracuse for the WooSox, will pitch again Sunday for Worcester, again in Syracuse.

The Red Sox could get Chris Sale back for next weekend’s series against the Tigers.

Manager Alex Cora didn’t leave any leeway as to what Sale’s role will be when he returns to the big league roster.

“Chris is going to start,” Cora said before Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Mariners. “After that, we have to see where we’re at roster-wise and schedule-wise to see what we can do.”

Tanner Houck (facial fracture) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday for Worcester. Garrett Whitlock (elbow) could pitch Sunday for Worcester, too. Sale threw three innings Tuesday. He’s scheduled to throw four innings Sunday. The idea of the trio getting stretched out to six or seven innings at this point in the season is a tall order.

So, to a degree, Cora has some idea how he can employ the three of them, though nothing has been decided. While the team was in San Francisco for their series with the Giants, Cora observed how his opposition weaponized their starters by having them follow an opener. Cora said that intrigued him.

“There’s a good chance we piggyback somebody with Chris,” said Cora. “And then obviously we still have Chris Murphy. We have [Nick] Pivetta. We’ll see what we do with Whitlock. It’s interesting, until it doesn’t work, right? But I do believe most of these guys have done it before, the multi-inning thing, so if it works for us, why not?”

Houck could be paired with Sale in that role. For instance, if Sale went three innings, Houck could give the Sox four innings before the Red Sox hand it off to Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen for the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

That could be the plan, but, as Cora intimated, it’s only the plan until it doesn’t work. Depending on two pitchers to cover the usual role of one starter can be a risk. If one implodes, the the whole strategy does, too, causing the team to go deeper into its bullpen.

In the Red Sox’ case, roughly 40 percent of their games in the last month have been bullpen games. Going all-in on an opener method depletes relievers. Before Wednesday, Sox relievers had tossed 118 innings since July 1, the second most in baseball to who? The Giants. That’s why Cora wants to be cautious in how he uses his returning starters, be it Sale, Whitlock, or Houck.

“The one thing we don’t want is to have these guys [Houck, Sale, Whitlock], and all of a sudden, they’re limited,” Cora said. “Bullpen-wise, we do believe we have been able to take care of them throughout the last month.

“There have been a lot of close games. [Wednesday], some guys were down. We’ll be ready for Friday. But that’s the balance of getting these guys back as soon as possible, but also understanding that the whole program has to be on point because if not, it isn’t going to work.”

