Without Bruce Arena, Revolution will try to advance in Leagues Cup Thursday

“With any of this sort of stuff, you’re not changing things overnight,” said assistant coach Richie Williams, who will take over for Arena. “You’ve played a way with a team, basically, the last four years or so, with little tweaks here and there. It is very much the same personnel, so we just have to go out and perform now.”

Arena, who was suspended Tuesday by MLS “pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” has transformed the Revolution into a contender since taking over as sporting director/head coach in 2019. The Revolution advanced in the tournament with a 5-1 victory over Atletico San Luis last Wednesday, extending their unbeaten streak to four games in all competitions.

FOXBOROUGH — Bruce Arena will be missing, but the Revolution plan to execute his game plan when they meet Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

Williams, who competed for Arena at the University of Virginia and with D.C. United and the US national team, has coached the New York Red Bulls (taking over on an interim basis after Arena went to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2008), Loudon United, and the US Under-17 team.

“I’ll lead the team, and the players, the same,” said Williams. “We expect them to play well. We just have to go out with a professional attitude.

“We should always enjoy ourselves. Every time we step on the field, it’s intense, it’s competitive, but we should have fun and enjoy it, too. That’s going to be our mentality tomorrow.

“Obviously, it’s our job, so we have to be professional and serious. But it is a game, it’s entertainment, and we need to go out and enjoy that. And I think when players and staff enjoy it, it’s better soccer on the field and a better way to look at the game.”

In a league that often rewards conservative, defense-first tactics, Arena has emphasized an up-tempo, attacking style, relying on the playmaking of Spanish midfielder Carles Gil, plus the finishing of Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni.

“It is strange for us; it is the first time I had something like this,” Gil said. “But we train hard, and we continue to play like we are doing at Gillette, and try to go to the next round.”

Williams guided the Revolution for three games (a win and two ties) when Arena was suspended in 2020, in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten streak in league play. The run extended from March to September in a COVID-interrupted season, Arena earning the suspension in an MLS Is Back tournament game against the Philadelphia Union in Orlando, Fla. The Revolution rallied to reach the 2020 Eastern Conference final, the team’s momentum carrying over into a record-setting 2021 season.

The Revolution’s recent success has coincided with the acquisitions of Ian Harkes and Mark-Anthony Kaye, adding to the central midfield depth and sparking an offensive burst of nine goals in two consecutive home games, one short of a team record.

Harkes converted twice in his first Revolution start, and Bou added a goal in a 4-0 victory over D.C. United. Vrioni had a hat trick against San Luis, taking over the team scoring lead with eight goals, one more than Bobby Wood.

“The team is prepared,” Williams said. “We want to keep moving. With the momentum we had the last match, we played very well. It’s going to be, as always, never easy, but we feel like we’re prepared and our goal is to advance to the next round.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.