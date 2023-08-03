Architecture Review: Prospects for Union Square

SOMERVILLE -- USQ is a city-changing development in Somerville’s Union Square that will transform, indeed has already started to transform, this urban nexus into a hotbed of biotech and the latest 21st-century real estate thinking. A $2 billion project, USQ will eventually comprise 3.8 million square feet of transit-oriented development and more than 1,000 new residential units. The first phase includes a lab building and a 25-story rental apartment building, the latter completed and already welcoming its first tenants. Within USQ there are more than a dozen other buildings planned for development, which include residential, life sciences, office, retail, hotel, and the arts, all complemented by more than 4 acres of new public open spaces.

The endeavor brings together a dizzying array of urban planners, architects, and real estate companies, all under the aegis of a supervising legal entity known as US2. Planners and architects from Boston, New York, and Chicago are involved. No fewer than four real estate developers are partners in the project: Magellan Development, RAS Development LLC, Cypress Equity Investments, and Affinius Capital.

Rendering of SGA's 10 Prospect St. (center) and Höweler+Yoon/bKL Architecture's 50 Prospect St. (right), both part of the USQ development in Union Square, Somerville. USQ

“Facts are stubborn things,” said Massachusetts’ own John Adams. In the case of USQ, the stubborn fact is that 50 Prospect St., as the high-rise residential portion of Phase I is known, is grossly over-scaled for the neighborhood. Even with its colorful exterior and torqued massing, it hovers menacingly over the district, previously known mostly for low-rise retail and churches.

This is despite well-intentioned efforts on the part of the design architect, Boston-based Höweler+Yoon, to attenuate the tower and lessen its sense of scale. “The building’s corners are acute; they were meant to make the mass look like four towers bundled together,” said Eric Höweler, co-founder and partner of the firm. It is also significant, he added, that the tower is placed directly opposite the new Union Square station of the MBTA’s GLX Project, the extension of the Green Line into Somerville and beyond, a $2.3 billion undertaking completed in 2022.

The exterior of Höweler+Yoon/bKL Architecture's 50 Prospect St. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Höweler+Yoon was design architect of 50 Prospect, with bKL Architecture of Chicago as Architect of Record. Höweler+Yoon is an exemplary Boston firm, doing exciting and community-enhancing work here and around the world, including much affordable housing, so it pains me to criticize their work. But again, facts are stubborn. For motorists travelling north on I-93, 50 Prospect looms in the distance like an overly tall, gawky teenager.

The cladding of 50 Prospect St. and its adjacent low-rise annex is a colorful mixture of pre-cast cementitious panels, metal, and glass meant to evoke the industries that once thrived in Union Square. “We literally took a panoramic photo of the city and derived the coloration from there,” Höweler said of the burnt orange, red, and gray color scheme. “It was like we wrapped the building in a woven quilt.”

In addition to the tower, there is a U-shaped low-rise wing that encloses outdoor tenant space in a courtyard, all carefully and skillfully landscaped by Ground Inc., a Somerville-based design firm whose offices are located just blocks from USQ.

Reflections in the exterior at the SGA's 10 Prospect St., part of the USQ development, in Union Square, Somerville. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Anchoring the opposite end of USQ’s Phase I is 10 Prospect St., a seven-story, 200,000-square-foot lab building designed by SGA, an architecture firm with offices in Boston and New York. This is in a scale suited to its surroundings, as described by John Sullivan, a Boston-based partner and president of architecture for the firm: “We took the massing very seriously. We spent a lot of time with the client to make it fit into the character of Union Square.” Like the residential tower, it takes its color cues from the history of the neighborhood, which in the early 1900s was known as Sand Pit Square and a locus of brickmaking, glass and copper-tubing factories.

However friendly its massing may be, 10 Prospect also disappoints, due to its dark, funereal appearance. The porcelain tile cladding at the street level and cementitious panels above do little to welcome and attract users and visitors; only the inventive glass “jewel box” at the building’s main corner, meant not for senior executives but as “event and amenities space” for employees in general, saves the building from being depressing and off-putting. So we have a paradox: An overly tall building with cheerful coloration, and adjacent to it a reasonably massed structure that is nonetheless foreboding in appearance.

Somervision 2030 is the ambitious, Somerville-wide planning initiative that undergirds the development of USQ. Joseph Curtatone, who led the city as mayor from 2004 to 2022, was known to be keen on bringing biotech to Union Square, and USQ’s proximity to booming Kendall Square is heavily emphasized on the project’s website. But one dares to ask: Is this a city so in love with tapping into the region’s fastest-growing industry that it’s ignoring issues of scale and appropriate development?

The presence of the Green Line has had a tremendous positive impact on Union Square. But the design of the station itself seems like a missed opportunity, Höweler opined. “It’s much less architecturally significant than it would have been had there not been cost overruns with the GLX,” he said.

The Union Square T station, part of the MBTA's GLX, Green Line Extension. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

To its credit, Somerville has emphasized public transportation in Union Square and made itself into one of the most bike-friendly municipalities in the Commonwealth. USQ has a 20 percent affordable-housing component, and one of the things that attracted so many developers to the project is Union Square’s appealing combination of ethnic restaurants, dive bars, and funky, offbeat retailers.

So whither this bit of urban authenticity? When US2 set up shop in Union Square, it made a point to be in one of the neighborhood’s gritty storefronts, as if to endorse its existing character. But with the street-level spaces in USQ’s buildings intended for upscale retail and restaurant uses, that character is, alas, likely to disappear in short order.

Gentrification, too, is a stubborn thing.

James McCown is an architectural journalist who lives in Newton. Rizzoli New York will publish his “The Home Office Reimagined: Places to Think, Reflect, Work and Dream and Wonder” early next year.