Author readings around Boston Aug. 6-Aug. 12

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY AUG. 6
- Patti Callahan Henry (”The Secret Book of Flora Lea”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
MONDAY AUG. 7
- Jenn Northington (“Fit for the Gods: Greek Mythology Reimagined”) is in conversation with Juliana Spink Mills, Marika Bailey, and Valerie Valdes at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Ann Patchett (“Tom Lake”) will sign copies of her novel at noon at Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $31.88 including a copy of the book and admit two people into the signing line).
- Lara Love Hardin (”The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing”) is in conversation with Evy Poumpouras at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Nisha Sharma (”Tastes like Shakkar”) is in conversation with Namrata Patel at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Adrienne Brodeur (”Little Monsters”) discusses her latest book at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
TUESDAY AUG. 8
- Elizabeth Acevedo (“Family Lore”) is in conversation with Jennifer De Leon at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theater at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $8).
- Joanna Schaffhausen (“Dead and Gone”) discusses her latest novel at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Kate Doyle (”I Meant It Once”) and Emi Nietfeld (”Acceptance”) will discuss their latest releases at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Emily Habeck (”Shark Heart”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 9
- Guadalupe Nettel (“Still Born”) is in conversation with Natasha Wimmer at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- James Bird (“No Place Like Home”) is in conversation with Adriana Mather at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Lydia Kiesling (”Mobility”) is in conversation with Namwali Serpell at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Barbara Sapienza (”The Girl in the White Cape”) launches her latest novel at 6 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
- Spencer Quinn (”Mrs. Planksy’s Revenge”) will discuss his latest novel at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
THURSDAY AUG. 10
- Maya Binyam (“Hangman”) is in conversation with Namwali Serpell at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Sally Wen Mao (“The Kingdom of Surfaces”) is in conversation with Chen Chen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Nancy Crochiere (”Graceland”) at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Noelle Crooks (”Under the Influence”) discusses her debut novel at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
- Lele Sang (“Winning in China”) discusses her latest book at 3 p.m. at the Connolly branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Catriona Ward (”Looking Glass Sound”), Christopher Golden (”All Hallows”), and Gretchen Felker-Martin (”Manhunt”) discuss their horror novels at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.