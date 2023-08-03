Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter embark on the most bonkers tour ever: 50 shows in 50 states in 49 days

More recently, with his 50th birthday upon him, the idea resurfaced, and he began to research. Sure enough, there had been similar attempts. Those include George Thorogood ’s 50/50 tour in ‘81, the Melvins’ 51/51 in 2012, and Frank Turner last year. Adam Brodsky played 50 states in 50 days in 2003, according to Guinness.

About 10 years ago, Devon Allman (son of the late Gregg Allman) had an idea: 50 shows in 50 states in 50 days. “I thought it was a stupid, dumb idea, but unique, for sure,” Allman says with a laugh. “At that time, I had no idea anyone had ever tried it.”

So he raised the bar: 50 shows in 49 days.

The only “crazy-enough person” he could think of for a travel partner? His buddy, pro-surfer-turned-pro-musician Donavon Frankenreiter. Their friendship goes back seven years, but Allman says “it feels like 20.”

“I go: I’m in,” Frankenreiter says. “Now that it’s coming up, it’s like, oh, [expletive], what did we do?”

The tour starts Saturday with back-to-back shows in Maryland and Pennsylvania. New York follows, then it’s a New England sprint: Aug. 7 in Westerly, R.I.; Aug. 8 in Plymouth, N.H.; Aug. 9 in Great Barrington; Aug. 10 (Allman’s 51st birthday) in Portland, Maine; Aug. 11 in Burlington, Vt.; Aug. 12 in Hartford, Conn. If all goes according to plan, the tour will end triumphantly Sept. 22 at the BeachLife Ranch festival in California.

“If we’re playing BeachLife Ranch, that’s going to be a moment you can’t re-create,” Frankenreiter says.

And they’re determined to get there. They’ve made a collaborative EP, “Rollers,” to accompany their “See It All American Tour,” complete with themed single: “See It All.”

We had more questions for Allman and Frankenreiter, who talked record-breaking, roadside showering, and winging it.

Q. So what’s going to be the hardest part? Alaska and Hawaii seem tough.

Frankenreiter. Those two days will be out of our control because we’re flying. If the bus broke down, I’d say, “Devon, grab an acoustic.” We’re planes, trains, and automobiles at that point. But if we land in Alaska, and they’re like, “Dude, the airport’s closing tomorrow,” it’ll just be a bummer. Or if planes are grounded. I feel like we could pull everything else off.

Allman. We’re both family men, and it’s a brutally long time to be away from home — without food you can control, proper sleep/hygiene, your bed, the sanctity of your house, your wife. Being longer in the tooth, 21 days is about my limit on tour. This is double and then some. That’s daunting.

Frankenreiter. I do a lot of 35, 40 shows in a row — but [that includes] seven shows [in one state]. This is no rest for the wicked.

Allman. There’s some finality built in that will give it some sense of urgency. It’s not like we’re gonna, say, “Let’s do it in 48 days, next year!” That ain’t happening.

Frankenreiter. A lot of these drives are 10, 12 hours, unload, do it again. We’ll do my songs, his songs, songs off the EP. I’m glad we’re doing this together, like two brothers. I couldn’t imagine [doing this] solo.

The agents were like, “Hey, man, this wasn’t some small feat.” I talked to the road manager, he’s like, “Dude, I gotta tell you, I’ve never advanced 50 shows in a row, this is [expletive] kinda crazy.”

Q. Right.

Frankenreiter. The routing is just where we can get to the next spot.

Allman. We’re doing festivals, theaters, and [expletives] to get this done.

Q. You guys are filming this?

Frankenreiter. We’re filming this entire escapade. We’ll have a daily Instagram update. Then we’re going to put it out either as a documentary or TV show. We’ll see who implodes. Day 30? You might have guys jumping overboard. “I’m outta here, man.”

Allman. My money’s on me. [Laughs]

Q. Is the same band going with you the whole time?

Frankenreiter. It’s the same guys [bassist Matt Grundy, drummer John Lum, guitarist Jackson Stokes, and percussionist David Gomez]. Playing music is the easy part. The hard part is finding out where you’re going to shower, wash your clothes.

Q. Do you have hotels booked for every night?

Frankenreiter. No, we’re showering at all the venues. If they don’t have showers, bring in a garden hose, we’ll be in the alley.

Allman. Speak for yourself.

Q. So is there any one day that’s the most grueling for road travel?

Frankenreiter. The first day is intense. I think about the bus driver. This guy’s gonna look at the route and be like, “Wait, what? No days off and I’m driving to all [expletive] 48 states in the mainland?”

Buddies have been texting me. One sent me this thing the other day: “Check this guy out.” Someone did 50 Ironman [triathlons] in 50 days.

Q. Wow.

Frankenreiter. I went, “Geez if he can do that, we got this.”

Q. Donavon, you live in Hawaii and were born in California. Devon, you were born in Texas, live in Missouri. The home-state shows will be fun.

Frankenreiter. I’m gonna take him surfing in Waikiki. We’re gonna film it. [Laughs]

Allman. St. Louis is right in the middle of the tour. So it’s a good time to do laundry, eat at my favorite restaurant, pet my dog.

Q. Donavon, you plan to surf when you can.

Frankenreiter. I’ll surf in Montauk [Long Island], Hawaii. We’re going to figure out a cool thing to do in each state, if we have time, during the day.

Q. Any ideas for New England?

Frankenreiter. I haven’t looked at the tour and been like, “Okay, what time is the bus arriving?” I’ll do that the day before.

Allman. A lot of fun is winging it.

DEVON ALLMAN AND DONAVON FRANKENREITER: SEE IT ALL AMERICAN TOUR

Aug. 5-Sept. 22. www.devonanddonavon.com/#



