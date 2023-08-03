Immanuel Wilkins arrives at Newport Jazz Festival on a rising tide of accolades

“Thanks for bearing with me here,” says the alto saxophonist and composer apologetically when finally reached, assuring his caller with a laugh that his nap had been unintentional. “Sometimes I don’t account for jet lag in my scheduling. . . . And it gets me.”

Immanuel Wilkins, recently returned from a tour of Europe with his quartet, had dozed off awaiting a phone interview last week ahead of his performance Friday at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Wilkins, who will turn 26 on Monday, will be bringing his band to Newport for the second time in three years. European tours and repeat Newport bookings may seem improbable for someone his age, but Wilkins has achieved these things on the strength of two superlative albums over the past three years, alongside an array of significant sideman work.

Advertisement

His 2020 debut, “Omega,” was produced by Jason Moran and topped New York Times critic Giovanni Russonello’s list of the year’s 10 best jazz albums. His second, “The 7th Hand” (2022), was deemed similarly impressive by Russonello and other critics, ranking second in the 17th annual Francis Davis Jazz Poll. In addition, this year’s recently published DownBeat Critics Poll ranked Wilkins and his band first in three categories: alto saxophonist, rising star composer, and rising star jazz group.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Wilkins plans to record a third album for Blue Note Records in December. In the meantime, he and his contemporary, label mate, and sometime boss, vibraphonist Joel Ross, will appear with pianist David Virelles and bassist Dezron Douglas backing drummer Johnathan Blake on Blake’s forthcoming “Passage,” out from Blue Note next week.

What comes across in all of Wilkins’s work is its intellectual and musical substance. That’s something he shares with Moran, with whom he played recently in Boston on Moran’s James Reese Europe project.

Advertisement

The two met, says Wilkins, “at an Aretha Franklin concert in Philly, when I was a young child. I walked up to him and got a picture with him. Basically, every time he would come to Philly, I would go to see him play with the Bandwagon. So he kind of knew me as a kid who was coming around to all of his shows, initially.”

Their professional association began after Wilkins moved to New York in 2015 to study music at Juilliard. The Bandwagon’s drummer, Nasheet Waits, saw Wilkins perform at a late-night set at Smalls Jazz Club and, knowing Moran was looking for a sub for a performance of his Thelonious Monk project, suggested he hire Wilkins. That happened Wilkins’s freshman year. As a sophomore, Wilkins made his first tour of Europe with Moran, and eventually Moran led Wilkins to Blue Note president Don Was.

“When Immanuel asked about making his first record,” recalls Moran in an email, “I was keen to be in the studio with them as an extra ear. His band already has an incredible group sound, but I wanted to make sure they stayed on track. Immanuel is the rare artist who emerges on the scene and his youthful energy and rigorous playing makes it easy to champion him. . . . Immanuel works harder than most folks, and all of his rewards showcase the blessings he has actually nurtured.”

Moran has spoken elsewhere of how his wife, Alicia Hall Moran, had prodded him during their student years to ground his music with an intellectual component. Hearing a passage of Moran explaining this in Veronica Chambers’s book “The Meaning of Michelle,” Wilkins asks that a line be repeated. It reads: “None of my friends were discussing music in a way that brought in place and the landscapes that the music emerges from, what are the codes and meanings.”

Advertisement

“It’s funny here to talk about ‘codes,’ ” Wilkins responds. “I feel like that’s maybe something that I also kind of landed on, specifically on my last record, thinking about the seven movements and how I feel like all Black music has always been subversive, and how maybe the Black avant-garde relies heavily on that idea of coded material — material that when played maybe sounds nonsensical to some, yet to people who know the music or are familiar with the language, it does carry an intense level of meaning.

“I feel the same about the bebop movement,” he adds. “I feel like every movement in the music has been defined by some sort of subversive act and some sort of inclination to shake people off our back and get free. For me, it’s crazy to hear Jason talk about that way before me. And also for Wynton Marsalis to land on that same sort of notion” with his 1985 album “Black Codes (From the Underground)].”

“It isn’t just bebop and the avant-garde in which today’s musicians require fluency,” asserts Wilkins. “People have to have a pretty good knowledge of African music in order to really understand how to play this music. A pretty big knowledge of gospel music. Required listening now is even broader in terms of what you need contextually to study in order to improvise and create within the music in 2023.

Advertisement

“That’s our hard part,” he continues. “For Louis Armstrong, it was tough to open the door. I don’t even know how kids listened to music [then]. For us, we got it easy. We have the archives all at our fingertips for the most part, in terms of the 100-plus years of our music. For us, the hard part is: How do we create stuff that actually references that music? The challenge is to really mine the ruins and deal with all of it, and encompass as much of that into ourselves as possible.”

Joining Wilkins in this adventure is that young quartet that Moran and the DownBeat critics find so impressive. Its original bassist, Daryl Johns, whom Wilkins met when they were teenagers, relocated to Los Angeles shortly after “The 7th Hand” was recorded, and he’s been replaced by Rick Rosato. Wilkins met his drummer, Kweku Sumbry, at a Joel Ross session, and he and pianist Micah Thomas met at Juilliard.

Wilkins’s compositions reference the highs and lows of Black cultural history. “The 7th Hand,” for example, includes both the simple quiet beauty of “Fugitive Ritual, Selah” and the fiery passion of the 26-minute-plus set-closer “Lift,” a free improvisation meant to channel the spiritual transcendence of the church.

Advertisement

“The best art for me has both a grit and a real rub to it, yet also something intangibly beautiful as well,” Wilkins explains. “Musically, that’s something that I’m interested in — reworking all of the historical material I can get my head around and make it sound just as organic and just as free as stuff that they wrote at the beginning.”

IMMANUEL WILKINS QUARTET

At Newport Jazz Festival. Aug. 4. newportjazz.org

Bill Beuttler can be reached at bill@billbeuttler.com.