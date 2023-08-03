Jazz is very much alive, and these nine Newport artists are all the proof you need

“Things change so fast in the 21st century,” he said. “What sounded good six months ago now sounds a little worn and dated.”

When we spoke with Hancock a year ago, he vowed to complete the album but acknowledged that he has gone back to the drawing board more than once.

The 83-year-old jazz legend Herbie Hancock, who headlines the final day of this year’s Newport Jazz Festival, has been working for the past few years on an all-star recording project. When the album finally arrives, guests are expected to include the free-ranging bandleader Kamasi Washington, the wildly inventive bassist known as Thundercat, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Nearly 60 years since the late George Wein began booking it, the Newport Jazz Festival still prides itself on offering ample opportunities to hear what’s next in a genre that has been restlessly refreshing itself ever since — very much in spite of those countless inapt declarations that it has nothing more to say.

On the grounds of Fort Adams State Park this weekend, listeners will hear the entire scope of the sounds that constitute today’s “jazz,” from the time-tested standards to the farthest-out provocations. Beyond the big names (including Hancock, Washington, and Thundercat), here’s a nonet of acts billed on the undercard, all well worth listening for.

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix (Friday at 12:20 p.m.)

A featured accompanist with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliot, the saxophonist Benjamin helped make a name for herself with her 2020 release “Pursuance,” which paid tribute to the searching music of John and Alice Coltrane. She brings her latest project, Phoenix, whose new album of the same name was produced by Boston dynamo Terri Lyne Carrington.

Angel Bat Dawid and Tha Brothahood (Friday at 1:10 p.m.)

A disciple of Sun Ra-style Afrofuturism, this composer and clarinetist rose to prominence in 2019 with her free-spiritual-jazz album “The Oracle.” Her latest work is titled “Requiem for Jazz,” though it is hardly that. Inspired by the 1959 short film “The Cry of Jazz,” it’s a visionary song cycle with arms wide enough to embrace classical voice and electronic beats.

Big Freedia brings "bounce music" to Newport on Friday. Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Big Freedia (Friday at 2:45 p.m.)

A “big” presence in New Orleans for over a decade now, Freedia — real name Freddie Ross Jr. — rides the apex of the city’s “bounce” music. It’s a fierce blend of hip-hop and Mardi Gras chants, a second line for the post-apocalyptic age. Freedia, who answers to the “Queen Diva,” recently released “Central City.” It’s only his second album, following the 2014 debut “Just Be Free,” but he’s been busy, collaborating with a few folks named Drake, Lizzo, and Beyonce.

Keyon Harrold (Saturday at 12:10 p.m.)

Nicknamed “The Mugician” by the actor Don Cheadle for his work on the soundtrack to the Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” Harrold has been concentrating on his own solo career after several years as a first-call guest musician (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Maxwell, Mac Miller). A recent spate of digital singles, including the slinky Afrobeat of “Degnan Dreams,” suggest he’s in a fertile period.

Armstrong Now: Louis at Newport (Saturday at 1:25 p.m.)

Commissioned by the Louis Armstrong House Museum, trumpeters Marquis Hill, Bruce Harris, and Giveton Gelin are here not just to honor the legacy of Satchmo but to help pay it forward. His music, as they say in a promotional video for the project, embodies joy and freedom. Armstrong, who played Newport nine times before his death in 1971, got a welcome makeover in last year’s documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.”

Charles Lloyd and his quartet, shown during a rainy Newport Jazz Festival set in 2018, return to the stage this weekend. Matthew J. Lee

Charles Lloyd New Quartet (Saturday at 1:40 p.m.)

The guest of honor at Newport in 2018, when he was celebrating his 80th birthday, the Zen-masterful tenor man and flutist returns at 85 with his New Quartet that includes Jason Moran, Reuben Rogers, Eric Harland. Lloyd has been on a sustained creative streak since signing to Blue Note a decade ago; label president Don Was recently suggested that Lloyd’s next release will reach a new pinnacle.

Charles McPherson Quintet (Sunday at 12:10 p.m.)

A longtime sideman to Charles Mingus, the alto saxophonist, now in his mid-80s, is a living link to bebop. A composer and educator perhaps best known for his work on the soundtrack of “Bird,” Clint Eastwood’s 1988 biopic about Charlie Parker, McPherson remains an underappreciated talent. Bring him his flowers.

The Soul Rebels from New Orleans pose with Cuban singer Cimafunk (third from left) in Havana in 2020. Both acts will be performing at Newport Jazz Festival on Sunday. Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press

Cimafunk (Sunday at 1:25 p.m.)

The Cuban bandleader known as Cimafunk took his stage name from the cimarrons, former slaves who developed their own communities in colonial Cuba. Last September, the box-faded frontman and his raucous big band packed the stage at Brighton Music Hall and nearly blew the walls out of the intimate joint with their thrilling melange of Afro-Caribbean funk.

Soul Rebels featuring Rakim and Talib Kweli (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)

I saw the Soul Rebels a couple of decades ago at a New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival after-party, at Donna’s in the French Quarter, and it’s still one of the most memorable shows I’ve ever been to. They were just kids. Now they’re world travelers with a list of collaborators as long as the causeway over Lake Pontchartrain. On Sunday, they’ll feature these two members of hip-hop royalty. Rakim, the “God MC,” has become a regular guest of the group. Expect lift-off.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL

At Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I. Aug. 4-6. $100.94 (only Friday tickets remain). newportjazz.org



