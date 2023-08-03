Local bestsellers for the week ended July 30

2. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Crook Manifesto Colson Whitehead Doubleday

4. Somebody’s Fool Richard Russo Knopf

5. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

6. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled

7. The Collector Daniel Silva Harper

8. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

9. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

10. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

3. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

5. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s B. Dylan Hollis DK

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

9. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

10. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

5. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

6. Love, Theoretically Ali Hazelwood Berkley

7. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

9. Lessons Ian McEwan Vintage

10. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. A Philosophy of Walking Frédéric Gros, John Howe (Transl.) Verso

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

6. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

8. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

9. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 30, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.