Pink breaks Fenway Park concert attendance records: ‘I am so beyond grateful’

On Monday, 38,104fans enjoyed the high-energy set, and 38,460 fans came the following night, Live Nation said.

A company spokesperson said Pink “now currently holds the attendance record for a concert at the ballpark after her two spectacular performances this week.”

Pop star Pink broke concert attendance records at Fenway Park this week during back-to-back shows at the storied ballyard in front of legions of adoring fans , promoter Live Nation said Thursday.

On Instagram Wednesday, Pink noted she had broken the attendance records for live music at Fenway; it wasn’t immediately clear which act held the record before.

Advertisement

“HUMBLE BRAG SLASH APPRECIATION POST,” Pink said on Instagram. “To be here with my baby boy, and all of my touring family crew, to have the honor to play not one but two nights at Fenway Park in this beautiful city … and to find out we broke attendance records both nights (most in history?!?!) and to look out into the crowd of beautiful humans from 8-80 years old. I keep trying to figure out how this is all happening?”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Pink said she’s “beyond grateful” for the experience.

“It is a full body experience and I am blown away,” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, her post had received more than 338,000 likes, and other rockers and entertainers offered their congratulations.

“As a touring writing singing mama of two I am in [expletive] awe of you!” wrote singer and actress Paloma Faith. “You are incredible!”

“Absolutely epic!” said bassist Eva Gardner, a founding member of The Mars Volta, a progressive rock band from Texas. “Congratulations, Mama!”

Hollywood star Selma Blair was impressed, too.

“Joy!!!! I wish I was there,” Blair wrote. “Hard. And I’m so flipping elated for you. And your life you made.”

Advertisement

Pink emerged as a rough-and-tumble belter during the Y2K teenpop era; on her second album, 2001′s “Missundaztood,” she switched up her sound. Her raspy alto proved to be versatile, and she was upfront about her struggles with mental health, family strife, and record label politics.

Her latest album, “Trustfall,” came out in February.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.