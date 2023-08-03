Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

SOMERGLOOM This year’s edition of the three-day bummer-ride festival will be headlined by goth-folk troubadour Marissa Nadler on Friday and noise-gaze outfit Elizabeth Colour Wheel on Sunday; Saturday’s matinee doubles as a launch party for the festival’s attendant beer. Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., ONCE at the Rockwell, Somerville; Aug. 5, 3 p.m., Bone Up Brewing, Everett; Aug. 6, 8 p.m., Garage B at the Speedway. instagram.com/somergloom

JELLY ROLL He got his start as an MC, but this Tennessee-born crooner’s recent releases, including this year’s “Whitsitt Chapel,” have showcased his deep, full-throated voice recounting tales of redemption amid luminous modern Nashville production. The 2020 tale of addiction “Save Me,” which was refashioned as a duet with hard-as-nails belter Lainey Wilson for “Whitsitt,” is a powerful introduction to him in both of its forms. Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

BRENT FAIYAZ The next-generation R&B singer and producer’s most recent solo release was last year’s “Wasteland.” Aug. 9, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

SLAID CLEAVES Slaid Cleaves is a man of few words. Witness his webpage bio: “Grew up in Maine. Lives in Texas. Writes songs. Makes records. Travels around. Tries to be good.” Of late, he’s been a man of few albums as well, but happily, has just released his first in six years, “Together Through the Dark,” which he is currently touring behind. Limited tickets remain for this show. Aug 4, 8 p.m. $32. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

CHARLIE HILL This Nashville-based singer-songwriter used to perform as Chazzy Lake, until he decided to ditch the pseudonym: “I make music to . . . embrace the self,” he says. “Using my real name just feels right.” A move in a country direction has accompanied the change. He plays with full band Friday. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. $10. Faces Brewing Co., 50 Pleasant St., Malden. 781-851-4672, www.facesbrewing.com

MISSY RAINES One of the most accomplished upright bass players in bluegrass — she’s won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s bass player of the year award 10 times — Missy Raines is equally accomplished as a songwriter, singer, and recording artist. She’s on the road with her trad-leaning band, Allegheny. Aug. 7, 7 p.m. No cover. Lily P’s, 50 Binney St., Cambridge. www.bluegrasstuesdays.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT WITH NALEDI MASILO The invaluable Boston-based, 13-piece big band will be joined by effervescent South African vocalist Masilo for a program including South African jazz compositions as well as numbers by the band’s Bostonian namesake: the late, great multi-instrumentalist and composer Makanda Ken McIntyre. Aug. 5, 1 p.m. Free. First Church in Roxbury, 10 Putnam St. (John Eliot Square). www.makandaproject.com

FULLY CELEBRATED ORCHESTRA Blistering alto saxophonist Jim Hobbs and his coruscating trio play free-leaning jazz full of grit and groove. With special guests the Ukuladies and Pocket Vinyl. Aug. 9, 8 p.m. $5. Midway Cafe, 3496 Washington St., Jamaica Plain. www.midwaycafe.com

ROELLA OLORO The British-born composer and multi-instrumentalist is of Nigerian and Jamaican descent. She began playing piano in Pentecostal churches throughout southwest England, then branched out into jazz. Soon recognized as a teenage prodigy, she moved to London and then to Boston, where she was awarded a full scholarship at Berklee. She has since studied and played with the likes of Terri Lyne Carrington and Wayne Shorter. Aug 10, 8. p.m. $15. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.clubpassim.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD This weekend’s buzziest attraction is undoubtedly the annual John Williams’ Film Night, as Pops laureate conductor and (probably) America’s most famous living composer Williams teams up with David Newman to conduct a program of his greatest hits (Aug. 5). But that’s not all: Conductor Dima Slobodeniouk welcomes perennial Tanglewood favorite Emanuel Ax to the stage for Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra (Aug. 4) and Kazuki Yamada conducts the orchestra with pianist brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen for Sunday’s matinee (Aug. 6). Plus, the Aaron Diehl Trio plays an intriguing jazz program at Ozawa Hall (Aug. 6) and Tuesday brings the day of family fun and fireworks that is Tanglewood on Parade (Aug. 8). Lenox. 617-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

SILKROAD GLOBAL MUSICIAN WORKSHOP The international faculty and participants of Silkroad’s annual Global Musician Workshop will present public performances throughout the week, offering a different blend each night of traditional styles and instruments from several areas of the globe. Aug. 8-12, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. www.silkroad.org

CAPE COD CHAMBER MUSIC The buzzy young Isidore String Quartet is this week’s featured guest at Cape Cod Chamber Music; the foursome of violinists Adrian Steele, Phoenix Avalon, Devin Moore, and Joshua McClendon team up with festival co-artistic director Jon Nakamatsu for programs of Mozart and Dvořák in Cotuit (Aug. 8) and Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann in Chatham (Aug. 9). 508-247-9400, www.capecodchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA









ARTS

Theater

MACBETH A gripping production, skillfully directed by Steven Maler, of one of Shakespeare’s bloodiest tragedies. Faran Tahir’s mesmerizing portrayal of Macbeth is a chilling portrait of evil in the service of ambition, while Joanne Kelly excels as Lady Macbeth, whether goading her husband to murder or, later, wandering the stage in a guilt-driven, hand-washing descent into madness. Through Aug. 6. Presented by Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. At Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common. Free (chair rentals available for $10 in advance). Commshakes.org

THE PICKLEBALL WARS Have you lost friends or loved ones to the goofily named craze known as pickleball? Yeah, me too. In the premiere of this comedy by Kevin Rice, newly retired Fred Fallon (Robin Bloodworth) is trying to write his first novel. But Fred keeps getting distracted by the racket (so to speak) from the nonstop pickleball competitions happening in the backyard of his new neighbors. Directed by Daisy Walker. Aug. 9-Sept. 9. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Wellfleet. 508-349-9428, boxoffice@what.org

THE DING DONGS In this dark, twisty comedy of possession and dispossession by the multitalented playwright-actress Brenda Withers, a homeowner (Nael Nacer) finds himself in a disconcerting game of cat-and-mouse with two uninvited visitors (Karl Gregory and Erica Steinhagen). Directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. Aug. 11-27. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

DON AUCOIN









Dance

FEET KEEP THE BEAT This new multicultural festival is a celebration of percussive dance that brings together art forms from numerous cultures. From tap and Irish step to flamenco and kathak, expect an explosion of rhythms from notable artists in their genres during the event’s high-energy showcase finale. Aug. 4, $30. Center for Arts at the Armory, Somerville. https://artsatthearmory.org/

BOSTON TAP PARTY FACULTY SHOWCASE The beloved annual tap dance fest takes over Porter Square’s Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center this coming week for classes and workshops. For the culminating showcase, the festival will transform Center for Arts at the Armory into a cabaret for performances by the world-class faculty, with live music by the jazz combo of Paul Arslanian. Aug. 5, $37.50. Center for Arts at the Armory, Somerville. https://www.bostontapparty.com/

URBAN BUSH WOMEN Since 1984, this renowned company has been making its mark by weaving the history, culture, and spiritual traditions of the African Diaspora into works combining contemporary dance, music, and text. The Yard presents the troupe’s powerful “Haint Blu,” an ensemble piece of “remembering, reclaiming, releasing, and restoring,” named for the special color Southern families traditionally paint front porches to ward off bad spirits. Aug. 9-12, $10-$33. Orange Peel Bakery, Aquinnah. https://www.dancetheyard.org/urban-bush-women-2023

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL Making its long-awaited Pillow debut, Complexions Contemporary Ballet headlines the festival this coming week with an all-Dwight Rhoden program anchored by the signature David Bowie tribute “Star Dust.” Crowd-pleasing Canadian company Decidedly Jazz Danceworks also makes a Pillow debut. They perform on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, accompanied by the six-piece Rubim de Toledo Ensemble. Aug. 9-13, $45-$90. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

A roller coaster is part of artist EJ Hill’s "Brake Run Helix" show inside Mass MoCA. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

TENDER LOVING CARE: CONTEMPORARY ART FROM THE COLLECTION This fresh installation of 100 pieces from the MFA’s contemporary holdings includes works both recently acquired and never seen in its galleries despite entering the collection years before. Collections are unwieldy things, growing by trend, happenstance, and less by intention than you might think; backtracking can help reveal old ideas and new ways forward. The exhibition is built around five themes: threads, thresholds, rest, vibrant matter, and adoration, and includes works by artists like Sheila Hicks and Howardena Pindell. Through July 28, 2025. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

EJ HILL: BRAKE RUN HELIX On a roller coaster, a “brake run” is a section of track designed to slow the coaster’s momentum. For Hill — who built an actual, functioning roller coaster inside Mass MoCA last fall — the term has metaphorical as well as practical import. Hill’s installation, in the museum’s massive Building 5, is meant to evoke the fact that amusement parks were hotbeds of conflict amid the desegregation efforts in the Jim Crow South, and that simple communal joy was denied a significant segment of the population for so long. Through January 2024. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. www.massmoca.org, 413-664-4481

LOUISE NEVELSON: DAWN TO DUSK It’s hard to imagine Nevelson, by the end of her life the epitome of the New York high-culture grande dame, as a small-town girl in Rockland, Maine, which during her childhood there in the early 1900s was a rough and distant nowhere clinging to the rugged coast. Thirty-five years after her death, thanks to the artist’s own largesse, the Farnsworth has the second-biggest Nevelson collection in the country after the Whitney Museum of American Art. This exhibition is a showcase of the span of her career, from her earliest works to the ones that brought her enduring fame. Thrugh Dec. 31, 2025. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, Maine. www.farnsworthmuseum.org, 207-596-6457

MURRAY WHYTE





LALIBERTÉ LIFE! Norman LaLiberté (1925-2021) made art that brimmed with a cornucopia of joyful colors, birds and flowers, mythic symbols and frolicking characters. He’s known for his banners for the 1964 New York World’s Fair and Logan International Airport, among others, but he experimented with techniques and mediums and had more than 300 solo shows throughout his life. He lived in Nahant, and this exhibition was organized by his friends and neighbors. Aug. 5-Oct. 15. Nahant Historical Society, Nahant Community Center, 41 Valley Road, Nahant. www.nahanthistory.org/events/laliberte-exhibit

CATE McQUAID

Norman Laliberté, "Organa Sensuum, 2007. Acrylic on board. Anne Whiston Spirn





EVENTS

Comedy

JAY LENO Coming up in the Boston scene in the early ‘70s, Leno played a lot of rough joints. After a 50-plus-year history in comedy, he gets to come home and play a classy theater gig. Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. $55-$120. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

COMEDY NIGHT AT GUY’S BOSTON Flavortown becomes Chuckle City for one night as Boston comic Jim Collition headlines the parlor at Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen & Bar, featuring Dan Crohn and hosted by Mike Koutrobis. Aug. 5, 8 p.m. $30. Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar, 186 Tremont St. www.ticketmaster.com

LIZ MIELE On a commercial shoot, Miele noticed that all of the other women had eyelash extensions and she didn’t. She thought it looked pretty. “I asked one of the girls, ‘How much is that?, thinking it’s like $30. She’s like, ‘It’s $400.’ I was like, I’ll just learn to love myself.” Second show added after the early show sold out. Aug. 5, 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $20. The Piano Craft Gallery, 793 Tremont St. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Liz Miele plays two shows at the Piano Craft Gallery on Aug. 5. Handout









Family

PUPS & POPSICLES If you’re a dog lover, join the Bierman Autism Centers for a morning of activities that are sensory-friendly. Participants can interact with NEADS World Class Service Dogs while eating popsicles and other snacks. Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Bierman Autism Centers, 23 Crosby Drive Suite 300, Bedford eventbrite.com

MONSTER GROOVE Get your groove on with Monster Groove, a 12-piece R&B band. Hosted next to the Newton Centre Playground, there will be open-air seating available in the park. The Newton Cultural Development group encourages attendees to bring blankets, chairs, and food. Aug. 6, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free. The Newton Centre Bowl, Tyler Terrace, Newton newtonartscalendar.org

STACEY PEASLEY CONCERT Move to the music of Stacey Peasley at the Temple Emanuel. Audience members can enjoy a snack while listening to Stacey’s tunes. Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free. Reisman Hall, 385 Ward St., Newton templeemanual.com

ELENA GIARDINA




