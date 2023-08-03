TV’s best episodes of the year (so far)

But my fears have been for naught, and many TV writers and directors have continued to create episodes with specific themes and, sometimes, different locations and time frames from the norm — the much-discussed “Fishes” episode of “The Bear” being a prime example, as it takes place five years before the events of season two and includes characters we haven’t seen before. Likewise the “Long Long Time” episode of “The Last of Us,” with its spectacular detour into a pair of survivors.

With the advent of binge releases of entire seasons on streaming services, I’ve wondered if the fine art of the episode — the distinguishing of each single bead on the chain — would disappear. Often, shows created for binging behave like extended movies, the episodes basically blurring together to form one rush of story.

Here are some of the year’s best episodes so far.

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in "The Great" episode "Ice." Christopher Raphael/HULU

QUEEN OF DENIAL

“Ice” on “The Great” (Hulu)

The show brilliantly manages to make Catherine’s denial about death into something funny and heartbreaking at the same time — in no small part thanks to Elle Fanning’s skills. In this sixth episode of season three — spoiler alert here — Peter dies while riding his horse across a frozen river after talking to Catherine. She can’t believe what she’s just seen, and she natters on manically about everything else and plays badminton by herself to avoid the hard truth. Viewers, too, were in denial along with her; could the show continue without one of its key characters and one of its best actors, Nicholas Hoult? At least for a while, we consoled ourselves with Hoult’s other character, the nefarious Pugachev.

Anna Konkle in "The Afterparty" episode "Hannah." Apple TV+

THE ROYAL MINNOWSES

“Hannah” on “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Almost all of the episodes in this comic mystery series are special, since each one is narrated by a different character, “Rashomon”-like, and shown in that character’s visual style. Episode four of season two is a sly classic, as Hannah Minnow, the murdered man’s sister, tells her version of events in the form of a Wes Anderson movie. The color palettes, the commitment to quirk, the deadpans, the framing, the twee vibe — it’s all wildly amusing, as, in her yurt, Hannah confesses her love for her sister-in-law. I knew Anna Konkle was funny from “PEN15,” but this episode, along with the whole season, proves she’s versatile, too.

Murray Bartlett (left) and Nick Offerman in a scene from "The Last of Us" episode "Long Long Time." Uncredited/Associated Press

LOVE AMONG THE RUINS

“Long Long Time” on “The Last of Us” (HBO)

The third episode of the first season of this post-apocalyptic drama seemed to come out of nowhere. All the chasing and shooting ceased, as we zeroed in on two men finding love and support in a safe corner of the ravaged planet, a reminder of all the human goodness that has been overwhelmed by fear and desperation. From this episode on, we understood that the series had the potential to pack an emotional wallop along with its visual intensity. With a plaintive Linda Ronstadt song as its theme, the 75-minute episode was mysterious, joyous, and then tragic, with a pair of unforgettable and soulful performances by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in the "Figures of Light" episode of "Beef." Andrew Cooper/Netflix

OUT OF THE RAGING WILDERNESS

“Figures of Light” on “Beef” (Netflix)

The episodes of the road rage comedy-of-sorts did tend to run into one another. But the season finale stood out sharply, as it brought our pent-up hero and heroine together alone in the California wilderness with a gun. After an unexpected psychedelic trip, they find their way to profound understanding in a series of lovely, hallucinogenic scenes. We suspected all along that Amy and Danny (Ali Wong and Steven Yeun) might connect, somehow, and that “Beef” would become a romance story; and yet when it finally does, it’s deeper, more earned, and more emotionally satisfying than expected. In that small and yet giant final gesture — the wounded Danny moves to hold onto Amy, who is curled up beside him in his hospital bed — the show becomes a paean to the mysteries of love and honesty.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna in "The Bear" episode "Fishes." Chuck Hodes

LUMP OF COAL

“Fishes” on “The Bear” (Hulu)

Jaws were seen dropping as viewers took in the manic sixth episode of season two, an unrelenting front-line-combat view of the war of the Berzattos. The Christmas Eve episode is filled with star cameos, by Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, and others, but they all fall into the shadow of Jamie Lee Curtis’s devastating turn as Donna, the family matriarch, who is falling apart before our eyes. Forks and plates are thrown, along with plenty of vitriol, as we are dropped into the middle of a family corroded by festering hostilities and an ever-lurking sense of futility. When Donna comes to a boil and finally drives a car into the living room, the age-old metaphor of a broken home becomes a reality. Why is Carmy so tormented? Now we know.

Helene Yorke and Drew Tarver at a fake Applebee's in "The Other Two." Greg Endries/Max

THE APPLEBEE’S BLUFF

“Cary Gets His Ass Handed to Him” on “The Other Two” (Max)

This comedy never seems to lack targets as it skewers fame and the hunger for it. In this especially tight and clever episode, Molly Shannon’s Oprah-like Pat is desperate for a family dinner where she isn’t mobbed by fans, so her boyfriend has a fake Applebee’s constructed on a soundstage with extras as customers. She has no idea, until she does (when her steak is actually tasty), in a rude awakening not unlike the one her ever-angling son Cary has. He only attends his friend Curtis’s party because Curtis is still below him on the power scale, after Curtis’s new show fails. In a fury that has been building up, Curtis tells Cary off, starting what may well be Cary’s slow climb back to decency at the end of the series.

Nick Nolte in the "Poker Face" episode "The Orpheus Syndrome." Peacock/Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

NICK OF CRIME

“The Orpheus Syndrome” on “Poker Face” (Peacock)

It was hard to pick out one episode of this comic crime-of-the-week series, whose first season went from strength to strength as it provided an alternative to today’s super-gritty procedurals. In this one, Nick Nolte (arguably the best of the show’s many well-cast guest stars) is a filmmaker who blames himself for the drowning death of a young actress on the set of his movie decades earlier. But yeah, he’s the victim of a nefarious Cherry Jones, the server of lethal cups of tea, and it takes his loyal, astute, and lie-detectory assistant, Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, to put the pieces together. It’s all a bit hokey, but that’s why we love it.

Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett in the "Somebody Somewhere" episode "To Ed." Sandy Morris/HBO

SWEET EMOTION

“To Ed” on “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO)

A funeral for Sam’s singing coach becomes the occasion for a peace treaty between Sam and Joel. Death, as they say — or maybe it’s just me who says it — brings perspective to those paying attention. This gentle, grace-filled series, with lovely leading work by Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, is an ode to friendship; the second-season finale powerfully reminded us of that with a series of loving moments between the briefly estranged friends, Sam finally admitting she no longer wants to push people away. But the centerpiece of the episode is the joyous wedding between Fred and Susan — elevated by Everett’s rousing “Gloria” — with Fred paying homage to Sam’s father, Ed, and, simultaneously, the actor who played him, Mike Hagerty. “He just saw me,” Fred says. Hagerty died in 2022 before shooting on season two began.

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in the "Succession" episode "Connor's Wedding." Macall B. Polay/HBO

REALLY MOST SINCERELY DEAD

“Connor’s Wedding” on “Succession” (HBO)

Given the consistent excellence of the show’s final season, including a funeral episode for the ages, I struggled to pick a best episode. Ultimately, it had to be this one, in which, after years of teasing Logan’s death, he finally left this earth (while on a plane). The writers toyed with us, sticking the death in the middle of the season, not showing us his collapse or his face, and not giving us a definitive death while a flight attendant gave him heart compressions for-seemingly-ever. Like Logan’s children, we were at a distance from his passing, not quite believing it had happened. But it did, and it was surprisingly moving to see the kids — except Connor, not about to let the man who never liked him stop his wedding — struggle through their last words on the phone to their father, the man who was both their abuser and their North Star. Alas, as usual, he didn’t hear a word they said.

Aaron Paul in the "Black Mirror" episode "Beyond the Sea." Netflix

SPACED OUT

“Beyond the Sea” on “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

This 80-minute episode, set in an alternate 1969, stands out for its emphasis on human nature, two specific people, and the cost of their jealousies, rather than on the technological concept in play. Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett are Cliff and David, astronauts in space for six years, while their minds telecommute into “replicas” that live on Earth. When David’s family and replica are murdered by a Manson Family-like gang, Cliff allows him to take a few much-needed visits to Earth through his own replica. No good deed goes unpunished, of course. Their story doesn’t end well; the two men wind up in a chilling no-exit situation. But it’s a fascinating game of need and hatred that the two men play, and Paul and Hartnett deliver rich, charged performances.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.