Christmas Tree Shops location near Sagamore Bridge will house Spirit Halloween this fall

With its thatched roof and large windmill outside, it shouldn’t be too hard to spookify a building that is certainly more fitting for a Halloween store than an abandoned Office Max would be.

The company is taking over the former Christmas Tree Shop location off Route 6 in Sagamore, a landmark to the thousands who visit Cape Cod each summer and pass the store near the Sagamore Bridge.

Spirit Halloween, the retail chain widely known for popping up in vacant storefronts in the weeks leading up to the holiday, will be haunting one of the state’s most recognizable stores this fall.

The store is among dozens to shutter since the Massachusetts-based Christmas Tree Shop company filed for bankruptcy in May. The company plans to have all 82 of its stores closed by the end of the month.

The Sagamore store is included in a list of locations on Spirit Halloween’s website and is the only one on Cape Cod. Other locations on the South Shore near the coast include a “former Best Buy” in Kingston, a “former Pier One” in Plymouth, and a “former CVS” in Hanover.

Spirit Halloween is also known for quickly vanishing once the holiday passes, so the Christmas Tree Shop might be vacant again unless a new tenant moves in.

A message was sent to Spirit Halloween Thursday seeking comment.

The Christmas Tree Shops, known for selling a wide variety of inexpensive tchotchkes, home décor, and seasonal items, has a storied history in Massachusetts going back to the 1950s when a couple opened “The Christmas Tree Gift Shop” in Yarmouth Port on Cape Cod from May to October, according to Good Housekeeping.

The company’s slogan “Don’t you just love a bargain?” and accompanying jingle is as recognizable to New Englanders as any local advertising.

The company had planned to close just 10 stores while attempting to restructures its finances when it filed for Chapter 11 protection last spring, intending to keep 13 stores open in Massachusetts, as well as two in Rhode Island and four in New Hampshire. But a $45 million loan to save the company fell through, and on July 7 the company announced it would close all of its stores.

Eight stores remain open in Massachusetts with an ongoing clearance sale, according to the Christmas Tree Shops website, in Avon, Foxboro, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, North Attleboro, Shrewsbury, and Somerville.

Stores also remain open in Rhode Island (Middletown), New Hampshire (Salem and North Conway), Maine (Bangor and Scarborough), and Vermont (Williston), according to the company’s website.

