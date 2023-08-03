FDA warns about recalled oral contraceptives

The Food and Drug Administration warned that two lots of an oral contraceptive that were recalled last week by its manufacturer may have reduced effectiveness and, as such, could result in unexpected pregnancies. The FDA’s Tuesday announcement came after drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it was voluntarily recalling two lots of Tydemy over concerns the product contained insufficient amounts of ascorbic acid, or vitamin C. The deficit could ‘’impact the effectivenessof the product’' and ‘’potentially result in unexpected pregnancy,’’ Lupin said in a July 28 statement. Lupin also noted that one lot tested ‘’high for a known impurity,’’ although it wasn’t clear what the impurity was. The recall involves almost 4,200 boxes of the drug, according to FDA data. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is the US subsidiary of Lupin, an Indian generic pharmaceutical company. The two affected lots can be identified by their numbers — L200183 and L201560 — which are found on the side of their cartons.They were distributed across the United States to wholesalers, drugstore chains, mail order pharmacies, and supermarkets from June 3, 2022, to May 31 this year, according to Lupin and the FDA, which said there were no reports of ‘’adverse events’' to date. WASHINGTON POST

INTERNATIONAL

Bank of England raises interest rates again

The Bank of England raised interest rates to a new 15-year high, warning that its fight against inflation mayrequire tighter borrowing conditions for a prolonged period. The UK central bank lifted its key rate a quarter point to 5.25 percent on Thursday, a smaller hike than the half-point increase delivered in June. Investors and economists had expected the move and have priced in further increases this year. BLOOMBERG NEWS





SMARTPHONES

Qualcomm stock falls after weak sales forecast

Shares of Qualcomm, the largest maker of smartphone processors, fell more than 8 percent Thursday after a tepid sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that demand for mobile devices remains weak. Sales will be $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm said Wednesday in a statement. The midpoint of that range is well below the $8.79 billion average analyst estimate. The outlook renews concerns about a smartphone industry in the grips of its worst downturn in years. BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla’s China sales down in July

Tesla’s China deliveries slumped in July to the lowest level this year, as the electric vehicle maker struggles to attract buyers despite price cuts and other incentives. The company’s Shanghai plant delivered 64,285 cars last month, a 31.4 percent drop from June, according to preliminary data published by China’s Passenger Car Association on Thursday. The PCA doesn’t break down numbers for local deliveries versus exports, but Tesla typically focuses on shipping overseas in the beginning of each quarter. Tesla’s plant in Shanghai has capacity to produce 1.1 million EVs a year and accounts for more than half of the carmaker’s global output. BLOOMBERG NEWS





BEVERAGES

This Bud is for fewer people amid boycott

Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in US revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The world’s largest brewer said Thursday that revenue in the United States declined by 10.5 percent in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.” It has lost its place as America’s best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place in June behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial, which is also owned by the Belgium-based ABInBev. ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMING

Nintendo profit soars after launch of latest Legend of Zelda game

Nintendo hit a new high for first-quarter profit after the successful launch of its latest Legend of Zelda game propped up sales of its Switch console. The Kyoto-based company reported operating profit of ¥185.44 billion ($1.3 billion), surpassing analyst estimates and itsprevious April-June quarterly high of ¥144.7 billion, set in 2020. Sales were ¥461.34 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier. BLOOMBERG NEWS





MEDIA

Agence France-Presse to sue X to secure payment for news content

France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it is pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content. The news agency said it applied Wednesday to a Paris court to compel Elon Musk’s rebranded company to provide data it says is needed “for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP.” The news agency announced the legal action in a statement. It said it is seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover “neighboring rights,” which allow news outlets and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms for the sharing of their work. France was the first EU country to adopt the rules into national legislation, in 2019. In a tweet, Musk called the case “bizarre.” “They want us to pay them for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?” he asked. ASSOCIATED PRESS





ECONOMY

Fewer Americans could cover an emergency expense out of pocket

Fewer Americans can afford to foot a $400 emergency expense compared with last quarter, according to a new survey. The share of US adults who said they could cover a surprise $400 bill in the third quarter without taking on debt dropped two percentage points to 46 percent, according to a poll conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult for Bloomberg News. Just over one third of respondents said they’d need to use some sort of debt, such as borrowing from credit cards. Almost one in five people said they would not be able to pay at all. BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai and Kia tell owners to park cars outside due to potential fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the US to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made. The recalls cover certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles. Affected Kias include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles. ASSOCIATED PRESS





APPAREL

Adidas earns millions from Yeezy sneakers

Adidas brought in 400 million euros ($437 million) from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. The first batch of shoes sold in June helped the company reach an operating profit of 176 million euros in the second quarter, better than it originally planned, Adidas said in a statement Thursday. After Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end its partnership with the rapper in October, Adidas has sought a way to dispose of 1.2 billion euros worth of the high-end shoes in a responsible way. ASSOCIATED PRESS