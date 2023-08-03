First lawsuit over new Mass. housing law targets town of Holden

“This lawsuit aims to support municipalities that are working to comply with the law, by ensuring that recalcitrant towns like Holden do not shirk their obligations,” said Jacob Love, a staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based group that helped file the lawsuit. “Every municipality covered by this law, especially predominantly white, affluent towns like Holden, must relinquish exclusionary zoning and contribute to the cause.”

The group, the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, said in a complaint filed in Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that Holden officials’ public refusal to comply with the law — which mandates cities and towns with access to the MBTA zone for more multifamily housing capacity — both exacerbates the housing crisis and undermines the law.

A Worcester-based housing advocacy group on Thursday sued the Town of Holden for defying the state’s new multifamily housing law — MBTA Communities — a move that may tee up a court battle over Massachusetts’ most critical tool for tackling the housing crisis.

A low-income family and a resident of Holden also joined the suit.

Advertisement

Holden, a town of 20,000 located just north of Worcester, is among a handful of municipalities with officials who have spoken out against MBTA Communities, claiming it requires them to zone for more housing than they can support. And it is one of three the state has deemed to be out of compliance with the law’s early procedural requirements. Holden officials have refused to submit an “action plan” outlining how they plan to go about rezoning for more housing. Berkley, which is just north of Fall River, also has no action plan. Westwood’s plan was deemed insufficient by the state.

Holden’s Select Board and Town Manager Peter Lukes have decried the law’s requirements as out of place for the community’s “single-family home neighborhoods,” and asserted that the new zoning requirements are presented in the law as optional.

Advertisement

“The town of Holden wants to zone the way the town of Holden wants to zone,” Lukes told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette in March. “Holden Town Meeting decides zoning. We feel requirements of zoning won’t fit the character of neighborhoods, single-family-home neighborhood(s) that people come to Holden and relocate to Holden, specifically for. Arbitrary borders drawn by Boston politicians to change our zoning is something we’re not going to go along with.”

MBTA Communities is widely viewed as the most significant housing law passed in Massachusetts in more than 50 years. Its requirements seek to compel cities and towns, many of which have shunned any housing development outside of single-family homes for the better part of a century, to lay the groundwork for enough apartments to help the state dig out of its widespread housing shortage. If each of the 177 municipalities covered by the law meets its requirements, it would clear the way to build more than 100,000 new homes across Eastern Massachusetts.

Triple deckers on Telegraph Street in Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But many communities — most of which have until the end of 2024 to draft their zoning plans — are still unhappy with the law, and some municipal officials have publicly signaled that they are searching for a way around its requirements. Attorney General Andrea Campbell fired a warning shot earlier this year, asserting in an advisory that the law’s requirements are not optional, and that cities and towns that don’t comply could be sued.

Advertisement

The law says communities “shall” create new multifamily zoning, she said, which indicates that MBTA Communities is binding, not optional, and that the law “does not provide any mechanism by which a town or city may opt out of this requirement.” Failing to rezone could also be a violation of fair housing law, she said, which prohibits housing discrimination.

Love said the lawsuit simply seeks to affirm that the requirements are mandatory.

“Holden has staked out this very public position that the law is optional,” he said. “But the law is very clear. Shall means shall.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights in March sent letters to several towns that had failed to submit an action plan to the state by a January deadline, including Holden, threatening to pursue legal action.

At the time, Lukes said he was evaluating Campbell’s advisory.

“The attorney general thinks it’s mandatory, I see it a little differently,” he told the Globe in March. “We’re going to have to take some time to reevaluate. It’s really a question of if we have the money and the will to fight it.”

Since then, officials there have doubled down. That dissent, CMHA’s complaint says, may empower other communities that are skeptical of the law to defy the requirements.

“By declining to engage in the required re-zoning process on the basis that its compliance is optional, Holden suppresses its housing supply, keeps rent and home prices high, and perpetuates racially segregated housing patterns through the exclusion of renters of color,” said Leah Bradley, CEO of the housing alliance.

Advertisement

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.