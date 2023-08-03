Massport CEO Lisa Wieland to leave in November to become an executive at National Grid

The Massport board on Thursday voted to appoint Ed Freni, the port authority’s aviation director, as interim CEO when Wieland departs, to provide time for the board to conduct a full executive search.

After four years leading the quasi-public Massachusetts Port Authority, chief executive Lisa Wieland plans to step down on Nov. 3 to join utility National Grid as its New England president.

Wieland gave brief remarks about her departure after discussing the change in executive session with board members.

“I have been so fortunate to work with an amazing team,” Wieland said. “I am so grateful to the board for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime.”

Wieland has spent roughly 17 years at Massport in various roles, including as port director and director of human resources strategy. She was promoted to the top position in 2019 after Thomas Glynn stepped down from the job.

Wieland has been leading what is arguably the most influential quasi-public authority in the state, one that is considered an important economic engine for Greater Boston. Massport controls Logan Airport, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport, as well as the cargo and cruise ship terminals in South Boston and several major nearby development parcels. She earned a salary of nearly $400,000 a year as CEO.

Her possible departure first became public last month, after the port authority filed a disclosure form on Wieland’s behalf with the state Ethics Commission, indicating that she was involved in job discussions with a company that might have business before the port authority and that she would recuse herself from any Massport decisions involving that company. Massport later confirmed to the Globe that the company is National Grid.

As National Grid’s New England president, Wieland’s primary responsibility will include oversight of the company’s electric and gas utility systems in Massachusetts. National Grid also has a natural gas liquefaction facility in Providence and some electricity transmission lines in New Hampshire. Wieland will take over for Stephen Woerner, who plans to leave the job at the end of the year.

Freni, another longtime Massport employee, said he looked forward to taking over the interim job and keeping the Massport operation cruising along smoothly.

“My goal is to do what I’ve done in the past and keep this place going and move it in the direction that the board wants to be in,” Freni said.

The choice for the next CEO will be up to the Massport board, which consists primarily of gubernatorial appointees, mostly from the Baker administration’s era. The board will in all likelihood hire a headhunting firm to conduct a broad search. Last time, two familiar faces rose to the top as finalists: Wieland and Brian Golden, then the head of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.