Here’s what the US credit downgrade means, and what else you should know

“The federal government has been living beyond its means for several years,” he said. “Some people say debt’s not important. … I disagree,” he said. “We can only kick the can down the road as long as somebody is willing to loan money.”

Jay Zagorsky, senior lecturer on markets, public policy, and law at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, said Tuesday’s downgrade follows a history of the United States borrowing money without paying it back. He warned against downplaying the issue.

Capital market company Fitch Ratings delivered a blow to the US credit rating on Tuesday, downgrading US credit from the highest rating, AAA, one notch lower to AA+ on a scale of AAA to D. The decrease is the first since 2011, when the well-known Standard & Poor’s, or S&P, lowered its rating from AAA to AA+.

Advertisement

So, how exactly will this affect the government? What about the average consumer? Here are the answers to the biggest questions so far.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

What is Fitch?

Fitch Ratings is a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) that provides credit ratings and research on global capital markets. The agency is among other rating services including Moody’s Investors Service and S&P that determines the quality of organizations’ — including the US government — credits.

What is a credit rating?

Anybody who participates in financial transactions has a credit rating, Zagorsky said, and that rating is used to determine what interest rate a person or organization should be charged. A good credit rating reflects dependability and results in lower interest rates, while a poor one reflects insecurity and results in higher interest rates.

Credit rating agencies can change their ratings at any time.

Why did the US credit rating go down?

Fitch’s senior director, Richard Francis, cited fiscal concerns and political polarization among the agency’s reasons for the downgrade. Francis told Reuters that Fitch felt less confidence in the government’s ability to manage its money and debts, particularly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Advertisement

Zagorsky compared Fitch’s behavior to that of a “stern parent” recognizing a child’s misbehavior and doling out an initial punishment; the agency recognized that the government has repeatedly borrowed money without paying it back, and is taking the first step toward discipline.

Has this happened before?

This is not the first time the United States has experienced a change in credit rating. The rating received an identical downgrade in 2011 following a narrowly-avoided debt default much like the one that occurred earlier this year.

What is the impact of the US credit rating downgrade for the government?

Before Fitch’s statement, the United States paid a 4 percent interest rate on 10-year loans, Zagorsky said. Now, after the downgrade, that interest rate has spiked to 4.18 percent. This 0.18-percent increase may seem marginal, but when applied to the country’s more than $25 trillion debt, it’s anything but.

“The problem is that the United States government has $25 trillion in debt,” Zagorsky said. “When you multiply 25 trillion by 0.18 percent, that’s 45 billion dollars a year more in spending.”

The result: an increase well above the annual budgets of NASA and the National Science Foundation combined.

Zagorsky added that the recent rating downgrade could result in a “painful adjustment” for the US government if organizations choose to stop loaning it money. He said he ultimately agrees with Fitch’s decision, but emphasized that the situation is not one to be taken lightly.

Advertisement

What does this downgrade mean for Americans?

The Congressional Budget Office has echoed Fitch’s sentiments, even projecting that the total debt held by the public will continue to increase. The current rating change, though, adds an unexpected curveball: The 4.18 percent interest rate means “every man, woman, and child owes [roughly] $77,000 more than they thought they did,” Zagorsky said.

This value was calculated by dividing the total debt held by the public — roughly $25.7 trillion, according to the US Treasury — by the US population of about 330 million people.

The same calculation using the population and total debt held by the public projected for 2028 finds an extra $100,000 owed by every man, woman, and child, he said.

“What Fitch is trying to say is, ‘We’re concerned,’” Zagorsky said.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.