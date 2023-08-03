Wayfair’s stock shoots higher despite a drop in revenue

Analysts pointed to the Boston company’s increasing profitability, which followed two rounds of layoffs and other cost cutting measures aimed at saving more than $1 billion. On a cash flow basis excluding some costs like stock-based compensation, Wayfair brought in $128 million compared with a loss of $108 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wayfair jumped 21 percent in midday trading after the online furniture seller reported its sales declined 3 percent to $3.2 billion in the second quarter.

The stock market’s expectations game sent Wayfair’s stock price shooting higher Thursday despite shrinking quarterly sales, while sales growth at HubSpot and TripAdvisor wasn’t enough to avoid a selloff.

“We laid out an ambitious plan and as we go along the plan, we keep adding to it so the operational cost savings have been tremendous,” chief executive Niraj Shah said on call with analysts Thursday morning.

Marketing and sales software developer HubSpot in Cambridge said its second quarter sales increased 25 percent to $529 million, but chief executive Yamini Rangan warned that customers were still showing signs of economic stress.

“While buying trends have not improved, they have not gotten worse, either. Customers are continuing to optimize their budgets,” Rangan said on a call with analysts on Wednesday evening.

Chief financial officer Kathryn Bueker said the company is assuming “these weak macroeconomic conditions persist throughout the second half of 2023.”

HubSpot’s stock price lost 11 percent in midday trading, though it has still gained 72 percent so far this year.

Needham-based TripAdvisor said sales increased 18 percent in the second quarter to $494 million. But net income declined 23 percent to $24 million and chief executive Matt Goldberg announced a new round of cost saving measures, including job cuts, aiming to save a total of $35 million. The company, which employed 3,112 people at the end of June, did not say how many jobs would be lost.

“We will balance operating with financial discipline with how we deliver on our longer-term plans,” Goldberg said on a call with analysts on Thursday morning. “To provide flexibility to invest in our strategic priorities this year and next, we have initiated actions to achieve cost savings within the organization.”

Shares of TripAdvisor lost 9 percent in midday trading on Thursday and were down 11 percent for 2023.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.