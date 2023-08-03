Godfrey on traveling in sweats, getting to Cuba, and being ‘an information freak’

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

He’s been in numerous movies, including “Zoolander,” “Johnson Family Vacation,” and, most recently, “The Perfect Find” (currently on Netflix and starring Gabrielle Union), and has done a great deal of voice work for animation projects. But Godfrey Danchimah, Jr., known professionally as Godfrey, is first and foremost a comedian who has appeared on BET, VH1, and Comedy Central. He is bringing his stand-up routine to the Wilbur Theatre on Aug. 12. He said that audiences can expect “funny, edgy stuff,” and that his material is often extemporaneous. “I never know exactly what I’m going to say. It depends … but my fans like that,” said the 54-year-old performer who was born in Lincoln, Neb., and raised in Chicago. “I was at the Wilbur in January 2020, before the pandemic, and the audience was great,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a good turnout and a fun evening.” And when asked what message he has for fans attending the show? “Show up and shut up,” he quipped. “Let me talk.” We caught up with Godfrey, who lives in New York City, to talk about all things travel.

I would go to Cuba right now because I have always been fascinated with the history and politics of that country. Also the African history that is deeply embedded in Cuba.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Florida. The Southerners didn’t give a crap about COVID.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I prefer booking trips on my own.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

I don’t really believe in a totally unplugged vacation. I already travel alone most of the time so I have enough silence around me. I stay partially plugged.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

My vacation time is all the time. I travel to perform 95 percent of the time but in between shows there is a lot of sightseeing and rest time.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

When I traveled to Prague and there was an ice storm. We couldn’t go anywhere for two days because we had to wait for the ice to melt.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I vacation to relax, of course, but I love learning about stuff while on vacation. I’m an information freak.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

I usually bring a book about African American history or a language book. Right now it’s Chinese.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Denzel Washington – the greatest actor ever.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Money.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

Chips and grapes.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

A Charlie Chaplin mask in Italy.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

Priceline.

What has travel taught you?

It has taught me that what makes you happy is not the same for everyone.

What is your best travel tip?

Travel in sweatpants and hoodies.

