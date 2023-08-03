South End favorite Stella opens in Newton; Fields West brings art and appetizers to Allston

Openings: Remember late, lamented Italian restaurant Stella in the South End? Remember the pastas; remember the people-watching? It’s back, now in Newton (549 Commonwealth Ave.). Chef Evan Deluty opened the smaller, 15-seat café for breakfast and lunch on Friday, July 28. Dinner service starts in a couple of weeks. The original Stella closed in May 2020.

“The menu is very similar to the original Stella. But, instead of five pizzas, we have one. Instead of eight pizzas, we have two — the Bolognese had to be on the menu, and the orecchiette,” he says.

He’s also throwing in some new twists: matzoh ball soup, latkes, breakfast sandwiches, and “turkey hash from my diner days,” he promises. Visit from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.