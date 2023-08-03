South End favorite Stella opens in Newton; Fields West brings art and appetizers to Allston

Openings: Remember late, lamented Italian restaurant Stella in the South End? Remember the pastas; remember the people-watching? It’s back, now in Newton (549 Commonwealth Ave.). Chef Evan Deluty opened the smaller, 15-seat café for breakfast and lunch on Friday, July 28. Dinner service starts in a couple of weeks. The original Stella closed in May 2020.
“The menu is very similar to the original Stella. But, instead of five pizzas, we have one. Instead of eight pizzas, we have two — the Bolognese had to be on the menu, and the orecchiette,” he says.
He’s also throwing in some new twists: matzoh ball soup, latkes, breakfast sandwiches, and “turkey hash from my diner days,” he promises. Visit from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Elsewhere in breakfast news, The Friendly Toast is now open in Harvard Square (1230 Massachusetts Ave.), with a menu that would make any respectable glutton weep: egg rolls stuffed with home fries, cheese, and everything bagel aioli; breakfast sandwiches made with doughnuts; chicken and waffles; Oreo cookie-infused pancakes. Visit now, before the Harvard students return. It’s open daily from 8 a.m.
In Allston, Fields West will open on Saturday, Aug. 5, replacing Glenville Stops (87 Glenville Ave.). Enjoy shareable global dishes: beet tartare; cheese and hummus boards; cauliflower nuggets with sambal. There are also 29 beers on draft, and a wide variety of low-ABV libations. The restaurant doubles as an art gallery overseen by photographer and Allston documentarian Edward Boches, whose work captures street scenes, storefronts, and neighborhood life. Proceeds benefit local charities. Visit Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m.
Nearby, chef Sarah Wade (Stillwater) will open Sloane’s this month, named for her daughter (197 North Harvard St.). Comfort food is her niche: pot roast sandwiches, po’boys, mac and cheese, all-day egg dishes, booze-filled floats, and tropical drinks. There’s also an ice cream program with her take on Hoodsies. Visit daily from 11 a.m.
