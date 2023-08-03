Treehouses and hobbit homes in Maine, Art Deco in Montreal, and paddle fun anywhere

The phrase “Get Lost!” might now be considered a great suggestion for planning your next vacation. Purposefully Lost, a collection of five luxury tiny homes located on a pristine trout pond in southern Maine, is a secluded nature getaway with out-of-the-ordinary accommodations. Visitors can stay in one of three treehouses (The Cliff House, The Sky-Frame, The Canopy) or two “Hobbit Homes” (The Shire, Fern Hollow), the latter two inspired by imagery in “The Lord of the Rings,” including rounded architectural details and natural wood and stone accents. Each waterside unit includes two queen beds, indoor fireplace, and kitchens stocked with cooking and dining essentials. Additional amenities in each include a private hot tub, personal dock, canoe and fishing pole, and barbeque grill. Free Wi-Fi is available, however, surrounded by nature, you might not be tempted to turn your screens on at all. Open year-round, they also provide spa and ice fishing gear for the pond.

The property says it’s sustainably built — and they mean it. The cozy solar-powered homes stay warm in winter and cool in the summer with double walls, thorough insulation, and 400-percent efficiency heat pumps. If you drive an electric vehicle, 50-amp service is available. The 15-acre sanctuary is located in Springvale, nestled minutes from the I-95 corridor, meaning it’s a short drive to Maine’s beaches, local restaurants, hiking trails, and spots to go apple picking in the fall. Getting lost never felt so good. Rates about $600 per night for up to four guests. www.purposelylost.com

Art Deco fans are abuzz about the Honeyrose Hotel, Montreal, a 143-key Tribute Portfolio property by Marriott. Honeyrose Hotel

THERE:

VINTAGE MEETS MODERN IN MONTREAL

Art Deco fans are abuzz about the Honeyrose Hotel, Montreal, a 143-key Tribute Portfolio property by Marriott. Located in the Quartier des spectacles, near Old Montréal, the Palais des Congrès, and the shops of Sainte-Catherine Street, the hotel mixes deco-vintage with all the expected touches usually found in a modern hotel, such as lush bedding, bathrobe and slippers, room service and free Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include a gym, dry sauna, spa, and indoor pool with stunning views from the 15th floor. Three distinct dining venues include a French bistro-style restaurant, a more casual French café, and California-style restaurant (think popcorn shrimp tacos, poke bowls, charcuterie, and vegan and gluten-free choices) with stylish rooftop terrace, DJ nights and tasty cocktail concoctions. Low season rates from $219; high season rates from $269. 514-470-7673, www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yultx-honeyrose-hotel-montreal-a-tribute-portfolio-hotel/overview.

To help plan your vacation, the private, nonprofit travel and tourism organization Tourisme Montréal offers a wealth of up-to-date suggestions and links for festivals, places to eat and drink, what’s happening in the arts and culture scene, tips from the Tourist Welcome Office staff and more. Visitors can peruse a wide range of upcoming activities, from the Mutek Digital Underground festival of electronic music (Aug. 22-27) to the Montreal International Black Film Festival, North America’s only bilingual festival of Black cinema (Sept. 20-25). www.mtl.org/en

Touted as a cross between Pickleball and Roundnet, PaddleSmash is a portable, competitive outdoor game for two to four players. PaddleSmash

EVERYWHERE:

PORTABLE PADDLE GAME

Move over Pickleball. There’s a new game for sports enthusiasts that might become your new addiction. And the best thing? It’s portable! Touted as a cross between Pickleball and Roundnet, PaddleSmash is a competitive outdoor game for two to four players. You’ll need a 15-foot diameter of playable space, and can set up on any flat surface, such as a campground, park, or beach. The easy-to-learn rules involve working with a teammate to bump, set, and smash the ball back into the court. The compact, lightweight, and foldable court takes only a minute to set up, and conveniently carries the other components of the game, four paddles and two balls. The product website provides helpful gifs and videos that illustrate how the game is played. Perfect for upcoming summer and fall travels with your most competitive family and friends. Recommended for ages 12 and up. $199.99, paddlesmash.com.

