Who needs Disney? We have our own haunted (or just seriously spooky) mansions

So Hogwarts! That’s the spirit at Wilson Castle in Proctor, Vt. A glorious hodgepodge of European styles, the red brick-and-marble façade boasts a turret, parapet, and balcony, with 19 open proscenium arches. Built in 1885, the property has housed five generations of Wilsons. Now, the privately-owned castle is open for tours, events, and — especially — overnights of the paranormal persuasion.

The kids might be eager to see Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” but here in New England, we’ve got the real thing, minus Tiffany Haddish and Jared Leto: a collection of creepy-cool castles that may well house a ghost or two. Here’s a peek behind the stained-glass windows of some intriguing Gothic masterpieces — local haunts, if you will — that are open to the flesh-and-blood public. (Is that a streak of light, or a ghostly orb in that cellphone video? You be the judge.)

Part of a 115-acre estate, the antique-filled main residence boasts 84 stained-glass windows and 13 fireplaces, plus beautiful woodwork and hand-painted ceilings. Rumor has it, there’s a network of secret passageways, tunnels, and dungeons hiding behind the imported tiles and bronze. Hiding in plain sight, some say, are the ghosts of Dr. John Johnson and his wife, Sarah, who had the castle built for $1.3 million but only stayed a short time. Or did they?

Operations manager Doug “Andy” Probst was skeptical at first, but he’s seen things — ghostly goings-on that can’t be explained by logic. Alongside ghost-hunting guests, “I’ve observed weird stuff, like anomalies in pictures, and equipment that goes off when it shouldn’t, and everything is really consistent,” he says.

Ghost-hunting has become a wildly popular activity, he notes, and not just at Halloween: “I just had a group in today that was communicating with the spirits.” Owner Denise Davine believes there is both a portal and a vortex in the castle, so spirits can come and go as they please. So far, it’s more ‘Casper’ than creepy: “It’s a good energy. Guests have amazing experiences,” Probst says. Open April-November for paranormal stays; tours late May-October; tours, $17 per person. Guest fees support ongoing restoration activities. 2970 West St., Proctor, Vt.; 802-773-3284; www.wilsoncastle.com.

Dazzling to look at, Hammond Castle Museum also has an eerie edge. It’s been the subject of rumors since forever, but the current staff doesn’t believe it is haunted. Frank C. Grace

“I ain’t afraid of no ghost cats!”

Magnolia’s Hammond Castle Museum, completed in 1929, has long been the subject of rumors relating to the supernatural and the occult. That makes sense when you consider that inventor John Hays Hammond Jr. and his wife, Irene, who had the castle built, were part of the spiritualist movement that captivated America in the late 19th and early 20th century. Their interests included astrology, divination, numerology, extrasensory perception, and mediumship.

In the early 1950s, Hammond conducted Faraday Cage experiments in the Great Hall with psychic Eileen Garrett to determine if ESP traveled on electromagnetic waves. Irene, meanwhile, was an avid student of astrology. The Gothic-style oceanfront castle, complete with a drawbridge, served as the couple’s residence, office, laboratory, and museum. The castle is filled with their offbeat collection of Roman, medieval, and Renaissance artifacts, including sarcophagi. It’s a Wednesday Addams vibe.

Paranormal investigators, including TV’s “Ghost Hunters,” who filmed an episode here, posit that the ghosts of John and Irene inhabit the grounds, and perhaps the spirits of their many cats. Visitors have reported disembodied voices, books flying off shelves, and full-body apparitions. Museum staffers, who’d prefer that guests focus on the property’s rich history and Hammond’s scientific breakthroughs, consider this the stuff of urban legend.

Set on the ocean in Magnolia, Hammond Castle Museum was the subject of paranormal investigation by TV’s “Ghost Hunters” in 2012. HANDOUT

“We have no reason to believe there has ever been any paranormal activity here,” says Mary Goldberg, director of marketing and communications. “If there was any such activity, we are confident our founder, John Hays Hammond Jr., would have discovered it and maintained a meticulous record of all occurrences, as he so often did with his experiments.” No such evidence exists, she says. Consider it an open-and-shut casket. Open daily from May through October and Fri.-Sun. in November and December. Spiritualism tours from August through October Adults, $20; 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester; 978-283-2080; www.hammondcastle.org.

If you like national park lodges, you’ll love the interior of Gillette Castle. There’s southern white oak everywhere, and 47 one-of-a-kind doors. Plus, some sneaky stuff the actor used to prank his guests. Diane Bair

Who’d want to leave this place?

He performed the role of Sherlock Holmes an estimated 1,300 times in 33 years, and penned the famous line, “Elementary, my dear fellow” (not “Watson”) in his adaptation of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle novels. Today, few of us remember the career of dearly departed actor, director, and playwright William Gillette. But his spirit lives on at Gillette Castle in Connecticut, perhaps his greatest masterpiece. Inspired by castles on the Rhine, the c. 1919 Gothic masterpiece reflects the actor’s trickster ways: A guided tour of the 24-room castle, now a Connecticut State Park, reveals the liquor cabinet that Gillette secretly locked, and then invited guests to use, watching their fumbling attempts to open it from one of three strategically-placed mirrors.

The exterior looks forbidding, but the inside of the home is park-lodge chic, with hand-hewn southern white oak and 47 one-of-a-kind doors. The Great Room has the expected massive fireplace and, unexpectedly, a cat’s table with dangling cat toys. (Gillette kept 17 felines as pets.) The actor loved this quirky “pile of rocks,” as he called it, along with the quarter-scale, narrow-gauge railroad he built to travel the 122-acre property.

So, did his ghost stick around? “I haven’t felt anything [akin to a ghostly encounter], but one of the other guides did,” says docent Sarah Lucey. “If he is floating around, he’s definitely happy.” Castle tours from May through early September; grounds are open year-round. $6; 2336 River Road, East Haddam, Conn.; 860-526-2336; www.gillettecastlefriends.org.

With a backdrop of the Ossipee Mountains, Castle in the Clouds is one of New Hampshire’s most unique landmarks. It is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Colleen Crowley Photography

A look at Clouds from both sides now

Surrounded by the Ossipee Mountains, with dazzling views of Lake Winnipesaukee, Castle in the Clouds is one of New Hampshire’s most stunning landmarks. Built in 1914 by Tom Plant, who made a fortune in the shoe business, and his wife, Olive, this Arts & Crafts-style country estate blends harmoniously into the environment, incorporating Maine white oak and Conway pink granite.

Initially, “Lucknow” estate comprised 6,300 acres and included a man-made lake and a golf course. Over the years, a petting zoo and go-kart track were among the amenities. Now, the castle is operated by the Castle Preservation Society and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors take trolley rides to the castle for tours, eat lunch at the Carriage House restaurant, and turn out for music nights. Some come for hiking or horseback riding along 35 miles of trails. It sounds pretty wholesome, yes?

Well … maybe. “I spend a lot of time alone in the Castle. It can get really creepy sometimes,” says Robin Sherman, the castle’s curator and director of preservation. She often investigates weird noises, and some visitors claim to feel a “presence” in the house. Maybe it’s just imaginations running wild. “When guests walk through the Lucknow Mansion, we want them to imagine what it must have been like during its heyday. We set many of the rooms to look like someone just stepped out — a pie plate on the kitchen counter, a half-finished puzzle on the library table. It gives the mansion a ‘lived-in’ feel, like maybe you just missed Tom and Olive Plant.

“Perhaps that is the ‘presence’ that some of our visitors notice,” Sherman says. Hmmm.

To enhance the goosebump factor, join one of their basement tours (because: basements!) or, better yet, a graveyard tour. Bring an extra layer for those chills up your spine. Open late May to late October; $20 self-guided mansion tour; $30 mansion and basement tour; $20, basement only. 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, N.H.; 603-476-5900; www.castleintheclouds.org.

Suppose your (incredibly brave) bunch really wants to stay in one of the Haunted Mansions at the Disney theme parks? Sorry, no — the Doom Buggy will deposit you safely onto the sidewalk after your visit to the happy haunting grounds. But you can book a stay at the Harry Parker Mansion B&B (www.hpmansion.com) in Jim Thorpe, Pa., the inspiration for Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion. They even host murder mystery weekends for the 21-and-older set. Scare up some friends and make it a road trip.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com