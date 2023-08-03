Air Force veteran in Mass. denied fertility treatment coverage due to same-sex marriage sues VA

The civil complaint names Veterans Affairs, agency Secretary Denis McDonough, and Dr. Ivan E. Correa, chief of staff for the VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care System, as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Ashley Sheffield, a decorated Air Force veteran, in US District Court in Massachusetts, records show.

A disabled Air Force veteran living in Massachusetts who was denied coverage for in vitro fertilization because she’s married to a woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Veterans Affairs, asserting its policy of denying IVF coverage to veterans in same-sex marriages violates the constitution.

“LGBTQ+ veterans like Ashley Sheffield who have bravely sacrificed for our country deserve equal treatment when they seek the medical benefits they have earned,” states the complaint, which calls on the VA to “end its blatant and willful discrimination of veterans in same-sex marriages and provide Ms. Sheffield, and all other veterans denied IVF because of sex and sexual orientation, the health care they have earned.”

The defendants hadn’t filed a response to the lawsuit as of Thursday morning.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, it is one of VA’s top priorities to provide reproductive health care to all Veterans — and we continue to strongly advocate for expanded access to assistive reproductive therapies, including in-vitro fertilization,” agency spokesperson Terrence Hayes said in a statement.

According to the complaint, Sheffield served in the Air Force for nearly 20 years, medically retiring in 2021 at the age of 38.

During her service, she was exposed to jet fuel that contained carcinogens and organic compounds that can affect the reproductive system, as well as high levels of PFAS, substances linked to infertility, according to the complaint.

Under VA policy, veterans with “a service-connected disability that results in the inability of the veteran to procreate without the use of fertility treatment” are eligible for IVF, the suit says. But in order to qualify, the “veteran and their spouse must be a cisgender opposite-sex legally married couple, or other legally married couple with opposite-sex gametes/reproductive organs,” according to the lawsuit.

Sheffield married in 2021, the complaint says, and she and her wife “hope to conceive a child of their own.”

After leaving the military, Sheffield sought fertility treatment from the VA, requesting a referral to an IVF provider, according to the complaint. The VA typically refers veterans to an outside IVF specialist and reimburses the cost of the procedure.

Sheffield’s Veterans Health Administration physician attempted to refer her to an IVF provider, but the VA denied Sheffield’s request, according to the complaint.

“The local Women Veterans Program Manager specifically informed Ms. Sheffield on August 18, 2021, in writing, ‘You are not qualified if your [sic] in a same sex marriage or if the sperm is donated from someone other than a male spouse. I am sorry,’” the suit says.

In July 2022, Correa informed Sheffield in writing that she didn’t “meet the eligibility criteria for VA to authorize fertility services.”

Correa couldn’t immediately be reached for comment; the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System referred questions to Hayes, the agency spokesman.

The agency’s IVF policy stems from Congressional acts passed in 2021 and 2022 and a VHA directive, which hold that “cisgender same-sex spouses are barred from eligibility for IVF even if they meet all other criteria to qualify for such services,” the complaint says.

Hayes said the VA currently has “limited legal authority” to provide IVF to veterans, but that President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget submission would expand access to fertility treatment, including IVF, to include single veterans, those in same-sex relationships, and those who require “donor gametes and/or embryos to build their families.”

The VA “strongly supports” Biden’s proposal, Hayes said.

In the meantime, Sheffield has incurred “at least $30,000 in medical costs” for fertility services that would’ve been otherwise covered by the agency, according to the complaint.

Sheffield is seeking damages to cover “medical expenses and emotional distress,” as well as an injunction “striking down” the policy restricting IVF coverage, among other remedies, the complaint says.

The suit also seeks class action status on behalf of all veterans who’ve been “denied the opportunity to obtain IVF services by VA or who have been denied reimbursement for services from private providers by VA because the veteran is in a same-sex marriage,” the suit says.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.