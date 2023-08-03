Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Aug. 4-11

Beep beep! Major fest alert! As of this writing, there are still Friday tickets left for Newport Jazz Fest. Hop on it, hep cats. Fellow Deadheads, rejoice: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead arrives just in time to fill the Dead & Co.-shaped hole in our hearts. Yes, jam/jazz collab we didn’t know we needed: JRAD x Branford Marsalis. Other Friday artists include Big Freedia, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Soulive, Endea Owens & the Cookout — and don’t miss vintage soul star Durand Jones. Read my past interview with Jones here . Details here .

Welp, Newport Folk Fest is over, but fear not, fest-fans: we’re just one fest down, six to go — this week alone. Yup, some half-dozen fests, baby, plus, a river on fire, dinosaurs go extinct (those two events not related), beer, pizza, ice cream, yoga with elephants and more. My friends, we ride.

A NEW YORK SLICE

Pizza fans, raise your hands. That’s one, two, three… everybody. There’s still time to try a New York slice without leaving the Ocean State as Brooklyn–based pizzeria Roberta’s pops up at Narragansett Beer in PVD now through Aug. 6. 271 Tockwotton St. Details here.

SARAH BORGES

Don’t miss the Sarah Borges Band play the Norman Bird Sanctuary Aug. 4. Since the Taunton native’s debut album “Silver City” — RIP, Galleria — she’s made a name for herself in folk/rock/Americana. When I called her last year for an interview she was in her van, taking a break, just back from running a delivery to Providence. Sidelined from touring during the pandemic, the Arlington singer-songwriter took a job with a courier service. In the last decade, Borges married, divorced, had a baby, and got sober. More recently, she’s gotten COVID, homeschooled her son, canceled all her tour dates, took the new job, wrote and recorded an album remotely — and is now back out on the road. It’s been a ride. Read my full ‘22 interview here. $35. 83 Third Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

CHARLESTOWN SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Three days of lawbstahs, steamahs, chowdah, lawbstah rolls, raw bah, clam cakes, fish and chips. (We all have at least one Rhody pal who talks just like “Family Guy’s” Petah Griffin, amiright?) A Rhody fave for a reason, don’t miss the 38th annual Charlestown Seafood Festival. Three days of sensory overload: fireworks, aerial performers, rock climbing wall, car show, amusement rides, face-painting, karaoke (get up there) and more. General admission $12, kids under 10 free. Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown, Aug. 4-6. Details here.

POPS ON THE BEACH

I don’t mean soda, I mean classical musical. Join the Ocean State Pops Orchestra for a free sunset concert at North Kingstown Town Beach Aug. 5. This year’s summer concert features “patriotic pieces, the music of the Big Band era, Broadway, and Hollywood,” according to billing. BYO chairs and blankets, but note that the concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s famous 1812 Overture, which includes cannon fire, which will be loud. Plan your seating location accordingly. Free. 10 Beach St., North Kingstown. Details here.

TAKE A HIKE

The humidity is finally letting it up, and dare I say, it almost feels crisp out. (Knock on wood.) Enjoy a brisk morning nature walk in the stunning Napatree Point Conservation Area. Free, guided. Aug. 5, 9 a.m. Fort Road, Westerly. Details here.

YOGA WITH ELEPHANTS

… Enough said. I’m there. But if you need more details: Head to Roger Williams Park Zoo for a hour-long yoga session alongside the African elephants Aug. 5. Class is for all fitness levels (no need to get into the actual elephant trunk pose) and there is also a post-class Q&A with an anime educator — plus you score zoo admission. $40. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Ages 16+ 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here.

YOGA WITH ALPACAS

Alpaca my mat. Meanwhile, on Aug. 6, Little Compton’s “Rhode Island-themed” Hope Alpaca Farm — each alpaca is named for a Rhody town — hosts a yoga class with those smiling furry goofballs. I’ve met them, and their smiles are contagious. $25 per person, couples are $20 each. 134 Maple Ave. Details here.

EAST SIDE BLOCK PARTY

PVD’s East Side is throwing down. The free Hope Street Spring Block Party on Aug. 6 is jamming with six hours of fun. On the docket: Some 135 small business pop-ups — vintage, makers, artisans, and local nonprofits — beer and cocktail garden, food trucks, live music, fashion show, kids activities and drum circle, street performances by Big Nazo and more, live professional wrestling (intriguing), a free community book swap (love it), glass-blowing demonstrations (bring it) and — get this— an interactive soccer kick-accuracy game with the New England Revolution soccer team. I’ll see you on the East Side, neighbors. Free admission. Hope Street will be closed to traffic from Rochambeau Avenue to Fifth Street from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Details here.

BEER AND ICE CREAM AND LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD TRUCKS

We’ve got a month to lick up every last drop of summer, and it’s all the summer vibes at once at Sacred Cow’s “Sunday Food Truck Funday” with live music and Trinity Brewhouse’s beer and wine. Aug. 6, 4:30-8 p.m. Free admission, pay for what you eat and drink. 187 North Brow St., East Providence. Details here.

CHAMBER FEST FINALE

Chamber fans, soak up the last notes. The Kingston Chamber Music Festival, now in its 35th year, runs now through Aug. 6 at URI. Its mission: “to engage audiences with outstanding chamber music; to provide educational outreach programs to Rhode Island students; and to present concerts at affordable prices.” People under 25 are free with ID. $35 per concert. Details here.

RI FILM FEST

Had enough Barbieheimer hype? We all have. Turns out there are indeed other movies out this summer. The 41st annual Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival runs Aug. 7-13 and there are so many screenings in various venues all over Providence, it would take up the rest of this column to list them all. According to their website, a complete schedule will be available shortly. See the working schedule here. Their Insta teases individual films here.

DEVON & DONOVAN’S WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT

Buddies Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and pro-surfer-turned-pro-musician Donavan Frankenreiter are setting out to break a record: 50 concerts, 50 states, 49 days. They’ll check off Rhode Island Aug. 7 at Westerly’s United Theater. Read my interview with these crazy dudes here. From $40. 7:30 p.m., 5 Canal St. Details here.

SHAKE SHACK SHIMMY

I gotta add this for all of us who have been peering into the window, hoping and praying for an “Open” sign, jiggled the handle, only to weep — the Shake Shack building that has been teasing us in Garden City finally opens Aug. 8, becoming the second Shack in Rhody, aside from Thayer’s. Garden City tells me the shack will have Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, hand spun-fresh milkshakes, non-dairy shake options, crinkle cut fries — and craft beer and wine “coming soon.” And for Fido? Pup-friendly custard and dog biscuits. I’ll see you Aug. 8. Doors open at 11 a.m. First 100 in the door score merch.

FRINGEPVD GOES OFF-CAMPUS

For the first time ever, according to organizers, Providence Fringe Festival, a.k.a FringePVD, leaves PVD for a South County pop-up. Get your fringe on in Westerly Aug. 9-12 as the “PVD Fringe Festival Encore Series” features some dozen events at The United Theater including performances by Big Nazo, Providence Drum Troupe, aerial acrobatics, ballroom dancing, and more. The series kicks off Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. with a free “Fringe Encore Preview Night” featuring performances by the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada and The Providence Drum Troupe. Registration requested. Cash bar. The remaining individual shows are $15 per person; an all-access festival pass is $50 per person. Tickets, schedule and registration here.

THE FINAL RIVERFIRE

Rhody loves nothing better than rivers and fire, and you can catch Wakefield’s final RiverFire of the summer Aug. 10, 6-8:30 p.m., with a farmers market, live music, author book signings, arts, crafts, local vendors, and fires along the river lit at 6:30 p.m. Details here.

BLACK SHIPS FEST

The Japan-American Society of Rhode Island hosts the 40th Black Ships Fest in Bristol and Newport Aug. 11-13. We’re getting into next week’s column territory here, but according to billing, expect family fun including traditional drumming, origami folding, martial arts demonstration, tea ceremony “and a chance to meet your favorite superheroes and princesses.” Learn more about the society and events here, here, here and here.

DINOS GOING EXTINCT

It’s the last full week of Jurassic vibes at Roger Willams Zoo — “Dinosaurs Among Us” closes Aug. 13. See some 60 life-size animatronic dinos, according to billing, plus “dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed selfie stations, meet and greets with baby dinosaurs and hands-on fossil dig stations.” Separate from zoo admission. Ages 2 and up, $9. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

