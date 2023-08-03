Body found in Dorchester park, police say

State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning in a Dorchester park, officials said.

The man’s body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. in Richardson Park on Columbia Road, according to State Police.

“The investigation is being conducted by Troop H of the MSP, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section,” said State Police. “We will provide an update when more information is appropriate for release.”