Boston Licensing Board approves new manager for Monica’s Trattoria in North End after owner was arrested

The Boston Licensing Board approved a new manager for Monica’s Trattoria in the North End on Wednesday, after voting last week to suspend the restaurant’s license to serve alcohol and food until management could be transferred from owner Patrick Mendoza, who was arrested last month for allegedly shooting at a man he has feuded with for years.
The application to make Amanda McQueen, the restaurant’s operations manager, the legal manager of record must be approved by the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, a city spokesperson said in an email Thursday.
It was unclear Thursday when the restaurant will reopen. An attorney for Monica’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No one answered the telephone number listed for the restaurant, and there was no response to an email sent to the restaurant’s general address.
Mendoza, 54, who had been Monica’s manager of record, pleaded not guilty July 21 in Boston Municipal Court to several charges, including assault to murder, for allegedly shooting at Rocco Giovanello, a 60-year-old with whom he and his brother have feuded for years.
Mendoza is accused of riding up on a bicycle, shouting profanity at his neighborhood adversary, and then firing multiple shots at Giovanello on July 12. He missed, but one bullet went through the window of Modern Pastry, police said.
The shooting took place the same week that Mendoza’s probation for a 2019 altercation involving Giovanello was set to end, authorities said.
Mendoza was ordered held without bail for the duration of his case in court last week, at a hearing in which prosecutors played a security video of the confrontation. His lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, said during the hearing that prosecutors had not proven that the person seen firing a gun in the video is Mendoza.
Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from previous stories was used.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.