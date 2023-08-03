Boston Licensing Board approves new manager for Monica’s Trattoria in North End after owner was arrested

The Boston Licensing Board approved a new manager for Monica’s Trattoria in the North End on Wednesday, after voting last week to suspend the restaurant’s license to serve alcohol and food until management could be transferred from owner Patrick Mendoza, who was arrested last month for allegedly shooting at a man he has feuded with for years.

The application to make Amanda McQueen, the restaurant’s operations manager, the legal manager of record must be approved by the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, a city spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

It was unclear Thursday when the restaurant will reopen. An attorney for Monica’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No one answered the telephone number listed for the restaurant, and there was no response to an email sent to the restaurant’s general address.