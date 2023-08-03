After video of officer barreling down slide goes viral, people film descent for themselves — and post memes

Video of a Boston Police officer hurtling down a children’s slide at Boston City Hall has gone viral on social media, with many people filming themselves, their friends, and their children whooshing down the lengthy chute, and others producing all manner of memes about the incident.

The video, which has been viewed millions of times online, shows an officer in full uniform fly awkwardly out of the enclosed portion of the slide on his stomach skidding across the park’s rubber groundcover, objects tumbling from his belt.

The officer sustained minor injuries, according to a BPD spokesperson, but can be seen getting up right away in the video.