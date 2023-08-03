After video of officer barreling down slide goes viral, people film descent for themselves — and post memes

Video of a Boston Police officer hurtling down a children’s slide at Boston City Hall has gone viral on social media, with many people filming themselves, their friends, and their children whooshing down the lengthy chute, and others producing all manner of memes about the incident.
The video, which has been viewed millions of times online, shows an officer in full uniform fly awkwardly out of the enclosed portion of the slide on his stomach skidding across the park’s rubber groundcover, objects tumbling from his belt.
The officer sustained minor injuries, according to a BPD spokesperson, but can be seen getting up right away in the video.
Here are just a few videos posted to Twitter of people testing the slide for themselves. One person called the ride “bumpy,” while others said they couldn’t understand how the officer picked up such speed.
Meanwhile, one of the most-viewed edits of the original video runs it in reverse, appearing to show the police officer being sucked back up the slide.
Slide POV for all the slide fans https://t.co/aGoZBtZS7i pic.twitter.com/XOUBRFHqp8— Dillon (@dillontedesco) August 2, 2023
For reference here’s my kid 2 weeks ago on the same slide that rocked that Boston cop. No idea how he attained warp speed. pic.twitter.com/iAz4MgY7SV— Weird Foothill Guy (@WFG_DEN) August 2, 2023
Here is my 3yo and husband using the slide. It’s big, but not throw you out the bottom big. pic.twitter.com/bVqxPswv0u— Rev. Skadi, godess of righteouss anger (@BlairTStowe) August 2, 2023
Conquered the Boston slide pic.twitter.com/IzIjXBflNS— Michael (@MikeStewaht) August 3, 2023
My buddies and I went down it after a Celtics playoff game while we were drunk, I genuinely have no idea how the cop got going that fast. It’s not as it looks either pic.twitter.com/dmr4p4wa5G— Ball Knower (@garbear1313) August 2, 2023
Little bumpy of a ride pic.twitter.com/Bcq1HBWxdA— Ben Schattman (@SchattmanBen) August 2, 2023
line for the slide in boston. the impact of viral videos is crazy! pic.twitter.com/kmSRM7M47h— kristi (@the_kristi_krab) August 2, 2023
sir, a second angle of the boston cop going down the slide has been posted https://t.co/3H4d1oUb1k pic.twitter.com/W7vZEypI2J— King Arthritis (@ClassiquePlayer) August 3, 2023
I have placed the Boston cop catapulting out of the slide into The Departed pic.twitter.com/GKR0RY3hY7— John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) August 3, 2023
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.