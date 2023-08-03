scorecardresearch Skip to main content

After video of officer barreling down slide goes viral, people film descent for themselves — and post memes

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 3, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Kevin Cox, 4, comes down the slide at City Hall Plaza. A viral video of a BPD officer's bumpy ride on the slide has people testing it out for themselves on video.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Video of a Boston Police officer hurtling down a children’s slide at Boston City Hall has gone viral on social media, with many people filming themselves, their friends, and their children whooshing down the lengthy chute, and others producing all manner of memes about the incident.

The video, which has been viewed millions of times online, shows an officer in full uniform fly awkwardly out of the enclosed portion of the slide on his stomach skidding across the park’s rubber groundcover, objects tumbling from his belt.

The officer sustained minor injuries, according to a BPD spokesperson, but can be seen getting up right away in the video.

Advertisement

Here are just a few videos posted to Twitter of people testing the slide for themselves. One person called the ride “bumpy,” while others said they couldn’t understand how the officer picked up such speed.

Meanwhile, one of the most-viewed edits of the original video runs it in reverse, appearing to show the police officer being sucked back up the slide.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

Boston Globe Today