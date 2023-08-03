Burlington fire assists with delivery of healthy baby boy on Route 128

Thursday’s roadside birth is the second this week on a busy state highway. Another baby boy was delivered on the Massachusetts Turnpike with assistance from Westborough firefighters on Sunday night.

Both the mother and baby are in good health, the fire department said in a statement.

A baby boy was delivered along Route 128 on Thursday morning with assistance from the Burlington Fire Department, officials said.

On the way to the hospital, the mother went into labor in Burlington while her husband was driving, the fire department said.

At around 8:38 a.m., Burlington fire received a call for a mother in labor in need of assistance, the statement said.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, first responders found the mother and her newborn baby boy in their car parked in the breakdown lane, Patrick O’Halloran, a firefighter paramedic, said in a phone call.

As the baby had already been delivered before officials arrived, first responders evaluated and cleaned the baby on scene, O’Halloran said.

Both the mother and her newborn were in good health and were sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, he said.

“The family did the right thing by calling 911, our firefighter paramedics are highly trained first responders with advanced medical skills that are critical in these situations,” Chief Andrew Connerty said in a statement. “All of us at Burlington fire are glad that this mother and her baby are doing well, and we are happy we were able to help them during this experience. We wish them a healthy and happy future.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.