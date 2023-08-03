Ambassador Caroline Kennedy conducts swim to honor JFK’s heroism in World War II in the Pacific

Ambassador Kennedy serves as the top US diplomat to Australia. She served previously as ambassador to Japan in the Obama administration.

“Eighty years ago, President Kennedy swum between Plum Pudding Island (now Kennedy Island), Naru Island, and Olasana Island — multiple times, at night — to save himself and his PT-109 crew,” wrote the US Embassy to Australia on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack on Tuesday recreated the Solomon Islands swim undertaken by the ambassador’s late father, former President John F. Kennedy, who conducted a daring water rescue after an enemy torpedo blasted his ship during World War II.

“Yesterday, Ambassador Kennedy and her son, Jack, recreated the swim to commemorate the heroism and perseverance of the President and his crew,” the US Embassy in Australia wrote.

It quoted the ambassador as saying the swim gave her “a renewed appreciation of the heroism of my father and his crew, and the Solomon Scouts. It was so meaningful to do this with my son, Jack [Schlossberg].”

Schlossberg also came away from the experience awed by his famous grandad’s courage in the face of great peril.

“I have a lot of appreciation and admiration for what my grandfather did, and the perseverance it must have taken to survive,” Schlossberg said, according to the embassy’s X account.

In the predawn hours of Aug. 2, 1943, a Japanese destroyer struck the US Navy torpedo boat PT-109. The 100-foot fireball that shot into the sky was visible for miles. It was assumed that all 13 onboard had died, but 11 survived. As those men clung to the sinking PT-109, Kennedy, the skipper, decided that they should swim to an island 3 miles away. He towed a badly burned sailor.

When they finally arrived at the beach they found coconuts but not much else. It wasn’t until seven days after the crash that they were rescued.

“Kennedy swam out to [engineer Patrick] McMahon and Charles Harris,” the JFK Library says on its website. “Kennedy towed the injured McMahon by a life-vest strap, and alternately cajoled and berated the exhausted Harris to get him through the difficult swim.”

Then, the site says, the men later abandoned the PT-109 wreckage and struck out for an islet three and a half miles away, prompting more heroics from the future US senator and president.

“Kennedy had been on the swim team at Harvard; even towing McMahon by a belt clamped in his teeth, he was undaunted by the distance,” the site says.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

