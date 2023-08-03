‘She was a very giving, loving person’: family, friends recall 21-year-old South Boston woman fatally stabbed in July

“She was a very giving, loving person,” said her mother, Madeline Gonzalez, 45. “She always had her heart open to everybody. She was very kind. . . . Straight-A student — very, very smart.”

Jazreanna A. Sheppard-Gonzalez was an “amazing mother” and “the life of the party,” who had both serious and silly sides of her personality, family and close friends said Thursday, two weeks after the stabbing in downtown Boston that took the 21-year-old’s life.

Her brother, Kristian Valdes-Gonzalez, 25, added that she was devoted to her 2-year-old son, whose name the family asked the Globe to withhold for his safety.

“She was always playing with her son, either at the beach or at the park,” said Valdes-Gonzalez, who traveled to Boston from his home in Florida the day after his sister was killed.

Sheppard-Gonzalez had worked in security and concierge services for high-end apartment buildings around Boston and was trying to get a job with UPS, where her mother has been a supervisor for 16 years, the family said. She loved fashion, makeup, and gold jewelry. She would have turned 22 on Aug. 12.

She died after she was found stabbed outside the Park Street MBTA station on July 20, Boston police have said.

“My birthday was July 18th and they killed my baby July 20th,” her mother said.

An investigation is ongoing, and there had been no arrests made as of Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police encourage anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Jazreanna A. Sheppard-Gonzalez, right, with her brother, Kristian Valdes-Gonzalez. Sheppard-Gonzalez was fatally stabbed at the Park Street MBTA station on July 20. Gonzalez Family

Sheppard-Gonzalez grew up in Roxbury and Dorchester and attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School and Brockton High School, where she became best friends with Lanaya Webster, who was being bullied by other teens because she was small, Webster said.

“She [saw] that I was getting bullied and she didn’t appreciate that, so she stood up for me,” Webster, 21, said. “Just getting to know her, she was always headstrong. She was a very strong person; she didn’t let a lot of things bother her.”

Soon the two became close, and Webster began benefiting from her new friend’s studiousness.

“She definitely was a really strong student, because she was doing my work for me,” she recalled with a laugh. “She was really smart, and when it came to school, that’s something that she did not play about. She had to have homework done; she had to study. That was one thing she took really seriously.”

Sheppard-Gonzalez moved with her son last October to a South Boston apartment and became neighbors with Carolina Tejada, 27, who has a 7-year-old daughter. The two young mothers quickly became “neighborhood besties,” spending part of almost every day together with each other and their children, Tejada said.

“We either colored with the kids, took them to the park. . . . We always had our kids with us,” Tejada said. “We would cook for each other, watch movies together.”

On Sundays they would watch the reality show “Baddies,” which features women competing for prizes when they aren’t getting into catfights.

“She loved it,” Tejada said. “Now I watch it without her, and it’s different. It’s so weird.”

Recently, Sheppard-Gonzalez started taking classes downtown and spending more time there, falling in with a new friend group that Tejada didn’t trust, she said. Now Tejada wishes she had intervened before her friend was killed.

“I wish I could have told her just to come here that day to cook, bake cookies or something,” she said.

Jazreanna A. Sheppard-Gonzalez, left, and her mother, Madeline Gonzalez, stuck out their tongues in a playful family photo. Sheppard-Gonzalez was fatally stabbed at the Park Street MBTA station on July 20. Gonzalez Family

Funeral plans for Sheppard-Gonzalez were incomplete Thursday. An online fund-raising page to help cover funeral expenses had garnered almost $1,600 by Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 20, two Boston police officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Boston Common, according to a police report obtained by the Globe.

While en route, the officers learned that forward-looking infrared cameras had captured a stabbing at the T station, according to the report, which does not state exactly where at the station the assault took place.

Officers arrived to find Sheppard-Gonzalez “suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to the chest and head,” the report said. A Boston EMS ambulance took Sheppard-Gonzalez to Tufts Medical Center, where she died, according to the report.

An autopsy was conducted July 27 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where the cause of death was determined to be stab wounds and the manner of death to be homicide, the report said.

Family and friends believe they know who stabbed Sheppard-Gonzalez. They say she had attended a concert and was heading home on the MBTA when she encountered women she had previously had a conflict with, one of whom had threatened her life.

Gonzalez said she wants justice for her daughter — and for the city to ensure that Boston Common is a safe place to visit.

“I don’t understand how these kids are getting stabbed up in this tourist area at nighttime and nobody’s caring about it,” she said. “That was my baby.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.