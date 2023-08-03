‘The elephant in the room’: Former police officer running for Haverhill mayor, school board faces allegations of racism, misconduct against women

But the crowded campaign to succeed Mayor James Fiorentini has been overshadowed by years-old allegations that one candidate — longtime School Committee member Scott Wood Jr. — wrote racist and sexist chat messages while an elected official. He also faces claims that he behaved inappropriately toward women while a campus police officer at Merrimack College and Regis College.

In Haverhill, a historic race for the first new mayor in 20 years has largely focused on tackling issues like public spending and local education.

Those allegations were included as part of a 2013 Haverhill police background check when Wood was an officer candidate for the department, according to documents obtained by the Globe from the Essex District Attorney’s office in a public records request.

In May, the issue became public when Wood sued his hometown of Haverhill and its police force for breach of contract and defamation, arguing the city had agreed to destroy the background check report, only for it to resurface years later, after he became a Haverhill police officer in 2020.

Wood has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Douglas Louison, Wood’s attorney, said the background check was flawed and the allegations were attributed falsely to Wood, 39.

“Scott Wood served proudly and honorably as a police officer without issue for many years, both for the Haverhill and Wenham communities,” Louison said. “Scott looks forward to continuing his campaign for mayor and believes that the citizens of Haverhill who know him and trust him will see beyond these false and spurious political attacks.”

The flurry of accusations of misconduct and racism against Wood, and his claims that the city agreed to dispose of the unflattering background check, have ignited calls for a broader investigation, including from Rev. Kenneth Young, the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.

“People want answers. The transparency piece is the issue,” said Young, who has emerged as a prominent Wood critic.

Wood is expected to appear on Haverhill’s preliminary election ballot Sept. 12 for the mayoral race and a campaign for a school committee seat, according to the city clerk, Kaitlin M. Wright.

He is among five candidates for mayor, and four hopefuls for the city’s Ward 4 School Committee seat.

Wood’s lawsuit was reported in June by the local news site WHAV.net.

The claims against Wood — which he dubbed “the elephant in the room” of the mayor’s race —- cost him his police officer job in Haverhill in 2021, he said in court papers. The Essex District Attorney’s office has added his name to a list of officers accused of misconduct.

And Wenham police didn’t renew his part-time appointment for fiscal 2024 because an investigator said he didn’t notify the department he had faced firing from Merrimack College, according to materials provided by Wenham police in the records request.

In a June mayoral forum, Wood declared the Haverhill police background check from 2013 was “inauthentic and incomplete,” and that is why the city should have disposed of the report.

“Instead, it somehow got out of the hands of Haverhill’s custody. It has since been used in an effort to destroy me,” Wood said.

Then on July 20, Wood abruptly dropped his lawsuit. He did not respond to requests for comment to explain the decision.

The 2013 Haverhill background check included an incident in which he was accused of inappropriately touching a female colleague at Merrimack College when he was a campus officer in 2009. According to the background check, Wood was also disruptive during a sexual assault class, and referred to the instructor using a derogatory word for a woman.

Wood resigned from Merrimack after he was given the chance to do so, or he would have faced termination, according to the Haverhill police background check.

While he worked as a Regis College officer from 2010 to 2012, a female employee claimed Wood acted as if he was going to pepper spray her after she turned down an invitation to join him for dinner, according to the Haverhill report.

Haverhill police also said Wood, while serving as a School Committee member, participated in a computer message exchange from 2007 to 2009 in which Wood used racist language to describe people of color and used vulgar, crude language about women.

The messages were contained in a 2022 Haverhill police report that re-examined the allegations against Wood and was released by the Essex DA’s office.

In his lawsuit, Wood said he “does not recall” the exchange of messages, while the other allegations were not supported by evidence.

According to the Haverhill background check records, the deputy police chief in 2013, Donald Thompson, wrote he did not believe Wood would ever be a suitable police officer candidate due to his “unprofessional and problematic behavior.”

But in an email to the Globe, former Haverhill Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro said that background check was flawed. It did not get Wood’s side of the allegations, and a forensic check of Wood’s computer was not done to determine whether he sent the messages described in the background check report, he said.

“I can tell you that during my tenure he did an excellent job for us as a patrol officer,” DeNaro said.

Merrimack College did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Regis College confirmed Wood served in a “limited part-time role” with its campus police, but did not release further information.

While Wood wasn’t hired by Haverhill police in 2013, he was sworn in by the department as an officer in October 2020. Another background check had been performed before his hire. DeNaro told the city’s human resources director at the time that “there were no areas of concern identified,” according to documents Wood provided to the Globe.

But just a few months after his hire in Haverhill, the allegations against Wood resurfaced, and he was stripped of his badge and gun, Wood said in court papers.

Last year, Haverhill police examined the background check conducted on Wood in 2013. Captain Meaghan Paré reported she spoke to the woman who said she complained about Wood’s behavior at Regis College, Paré wrote in her report. The woman repeated her allegation against Wood, and “she was instantly placed in fear and felt as though he was threatening … her if she did not comply with his request to hang out with him outside work,” Paré reported.

Wood was also not renewed for his job as a part-time Wenham police officer earlier this year, according to Wenham police records. An investigator for Wenham police determined that Wood did not disclose on his job application that he faced termination from Merrimack College.

Haverhill city and police officials did not answer questions from the Globe and declined to release materials in response to records requests, citing the lawsuit.

In a statement, city attorney Michele E. Randazzo said “that the contents of the 2013 background investigation are accurate” and that police independently verified the claims.

US Representative Lori Trahan and state Representative Andres X. Vargas have said Wood owes Haverhill residents an explanation for his alleged behavior.

Dennis Everett, a Haverhill resident and community advocate, said Wood should step away from his public role until the allegations are resolved.

“It’s the decisions he’s making now as a municipal leader that makes me question his leadership,” Everett said. “His leadership is, ‘Tear it all down, unless I’m in control.’ That’s how it reads to me.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.