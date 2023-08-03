How restaurateurs can support local agriculture in N.H.

Viaud is something of a rising star in New Hampshire’s culinary scene. Last year, he was nominated for a prestigious James Beard award. He didn’t end up winning, but the nomination acknowledged that he’s on the map. His growing business is proof of that, too — it now includes three restaurants and a catering company.

But restaurateurs can help. I spoke with New Hampshire Chef Chris Viaud recently, and one thing that stuck with me was his focus on local food.

This has not been an easy summer for New Hampshire farmers. They’ve faced extreme heat and flooding that have caused long-term damage to crops , and all that uncertainty has also taken a toll on their mental health .

Food is at the center of it all, and for Viaud, you can’t have really good food without local farms.

“The emphasis has always been on sourcing from the local farms,” Viaud told me. “That’s kind of where the story began, where I would go out to the farms, connect with the farmers, and learn about their growing cycles.”

He learned about the micro seasons that happen within each season, and when each season would end. Each year is very different, which makes it hard to plan a menu.

“A year like this we could be behind or ahead because of all the rain we’ve been having,” he said.

Viaud said it would be easier to have a big, reliable delivery of food from Sysco, but the food wouldn’t be as good.

He thinks restaurants have a responsibility and should play a bigger role in promoting local agriculture. “How can we lead the next generation to know that sourcing from farms is OK?,” he asked. He suggests doing so by “going out to the farm to speak to the farmers, who have kind of a different language in terms of the restaurant aspect versus the farming community.”

He’s found that he can use his restaurant to introduce people to farms they didn’t realize are in their backyards. That cycle can boost the local economy, like during the pandemic, when people were nervous about going to the grocery store and turned to local farm stands instead.

As demand for local food grew, farmers could produce more.

”The more they produce, the more we can benefit from it as well, because now we have more of a product selection to choose from,” Viaud said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.