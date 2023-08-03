Hull police sergeant charged with attacking 72-year-old man in Pembroke neighborhood where both live

Sergeant Scott F. Saunders was arrested at his home shortly after the alleged victim, Harry Horsley, reported the assault that took place around noon on July 24, according to a Pembroke police report filed in Plymouth District Court. Saunders pleaded not guilty July 24 on a single count of assault and battery on a person over 65 and was released on personal recognizance, records show.

A veteran Hull police sergeant had his firearms seized and police powers suspended following his arrest last month for allegedly punching his 72-year-old neighbor in the face during an altercation in the Pembroke neighborhood where both men live, according to court records and officials.

Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a telephone interview Thursday he was notified by Pembroke police about the arrest of Saunders the day that it happened. In response, Dunn said he put Saunders on paid administrative leave, suspended his license to carry firearms and seized both his department-issued firearms and at least one other firearm Saunders personally owns.

Dunn said he also notified the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission which certifies police officers that Saunders’ police powers have been suspended while the criminal case is pending. Saunders was also required to surrender his badge, Dunn said.

Saunders’ attorney could not be reached for comment.

The chief said he did not issue a public statement until Thursday because Saunders was arrested by another department and for an alleged crime that took place while he was off-duty. “I didn’t feel it was appropriate for me to comment on something that happened off duty and out of my jurisdiction,’' Dunn said. “I am not trying to cover up or hide anything.”

Saunders’ arrest was first reported by Boston25, which also posted a video of the altercation recorded by a neighbor who is identified in the police report as a woman named Peg.

Saunders was hired by the department in 2004 and promoted to sergeant in 2019, along with his younger brother, Steven Saunders, Dunn said.

Horsley, in a brief telephone conversation Thursday, said the incident was deeply disturbing, especially since they both live in the same neighborhood near Furnace Pond. “I’ll get over the, you know, the physical part of it, but the emotional part may go on forever,’' he said. “It’s just crazy. He lives in my own frickin’ neighborhood.”

Horsley said he wasn’t able emotionally to discuss the incident on Thursday. But in a Pembroke police report filed in court, police said Horsley was driving on Furnace Colony Drive and was moving past Saunders who was carrying a paddle board in one arm. A black pickup truck was traveling in the other lane.

“As Horsley’s vehicle passed Saunders, Horsley states Saunders struck his vehicle with the paddle board. Horsley stated he immediately pulled to the side of the road and exited his vehicle. Horsley stated that as he turned to face Saunders, he was grabbed and ‘sucker punched’ by Saunders and he was thrown to the ground with Saunders straddling on top of him,” Officer Karl Gumpright wrote.

Horsley was interviewed by police in his home. “Horsley had multiple cuts to the left side of his face and cheek area, blood was coming from his left nostril and his left cheek and the eye area were swelling and bruising. Horsley also had cuts and bruising on both his elbows that appeared to be scrapes from a fall as well as a small cut to the back of his head,’' Gumpright wrote.

Police interviewed Saunders at his home on Furnace Colony Drive shortly after speaking with Horsley. Saunders told the police that the surveillance camera installed in his home captured the incident, and that viewing it would vindicate him. Saunders said in the report that he and Horsley have had other disagreements in the past, including that Horsley would drive too close when he was walking through the neighborhood.

“Saunders stated Horsley had previously not provided enough space for him as he drove past and Saunders struck Horsley’s vehicle with his paddle board. Saunders stated that Horsley then exited his vehicle and as he approached Horsley, Horsley raised his hand so he pushed Horsley to the ground and got on top of him and was holding Horsley down. Saunders stated that Horsley began to raise his hand again and Saunders punched Horsley once to the face,’' police wrote in the report.

The Pembroke officers reviewed the surveillance video Saunders had provided.

“In the video Horsley appears to give adequate space to Saunders as he drives past him and is travelling at an appropriate speed,” police wrote. “As Horsley and Saunders are speaking Horsley hands are not seen raised.’'

Saunders was handcuffed and booked at the station that day, police wrote.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’ office did not release a public statement announcing the arrest of a police officer in their jurisdiction. Spokeswoman Beth Stone wrote in an e-mail that prosecutors did ask for - and receive - an order from the judge barring Saunders from having any contact with Horsley.

Dunn said Saunders is the night shift commander for the department. He said he was checking to see if Saunders is scheduled to appear as a prosecution witness at any upcoming trials.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.