Lacrosse clinic in Roxbury invites Black and brown youth to learn a predominantly white sport

So Worrell partnered with his colleague, state Representative Simon Cataldo, who founded New York-based Harlem Lacrosse, to bring an open practice to his local neighborhood. The result: More than 100 youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 18, came out to White Stadium in Roxbury Thursday morning to participate in a three-hour clinic.

“I started to think, why am I driving all the way to Newton when we could be paying lacrosse right here?” said Worrell, who represents Roxbury and part of Dorchester.

State Representative Christopher Worrell’s 8-year-old son Carter played lacrosse for the first time three years ago when he was introduced to the sport on a whim at a summer camp. To support his son’s love of the game, Worrell said he drives him to a league 30 minutes away in Newton.

The free workshop specifically aimed to introduce Black and brown youth to the historically predominantly white sport, played in two teams by passing a ball with a stick and shooting in a net. The hope, Worrell and Cataldo said, is to help the youth see lacrosse as an alternative pathway to athletic and educational success.

A student (left) dodged one of the coaches. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Founded by Cataldo in 2016, Harlem Lacrosse follows a school-based model, meaning the organization partners with schools, placing a program director at each one to serve as a full-time staff member in addition to a coach.

Boston is one of five US cities in the program, with five participating partners: TechBoston Academy and Joseph Lee School in Dorchester; Donald McKay School in East Boston; Mildred Avenue Middle School in Mattapan; and the Boston Bulldogs program that pulls from more than 20 high schools in the city.

Lilly Pena, 19, of Hyde Park, said she was able to attend a private school to play lacrosse with the program’s support.

“They give good school recommendations for private and boarding schools,” Pena, who is now a coach for Harlem, said at White Stadium Thursday. “I wouldn’t have gone to private school if it wasn’t for Harlem.”

Taylah Dryden sat up while performing a drill where she went head-to-head against another student to be the first to get the lacrosse ball and score in the net. She will be a freshman in high school and has played lacrosse since she was in fourth grade. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

According to a 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association demographics database, 75 percent of athletes participating in collegiate men’s lacrosse were white while just 3.9 percent identified as Black. On the women’s side, a whopping 90 percent of lacrosse athletes were white, compared to 3.2 percent being Black athletes.

Meanwhile, 92 percent of athletes in the Harlem program identify as African American, Hispanic, or multiracial, according to its website.

Cataldo said the two state representatives saw the one-day clinic in Roxbury as an opportunity to bring lacrosse to youth who aren’t already invested in the sport. The sport has a lot of similarities to more accessible sports such as baseball and football, Cataldo said.

“A lot of the movements are similar, so they can adapt their skills,” he said.

For 16-year-old T Ramos of Dorchester, participating in Harlem’s lacrosse practices was a way to learn the sport and learn English after moving to the United States. Referencing the phrase “it takes a village,” Ramos said lacrosse is “that village” of support for her and many other athletes in the area.

“They really take care of you here,” Ramos said.

The Harlem Lacrosse Clinic students celebrated after Liliana Furtado, a fellow student, scored a goal. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Lacrosse offerings are not widely available for Boston youth, said Frank Farrow, executive director of the Office of Black Male Development for the City of Boston. To diversify athletic offerings, he said his office allocated $750,000 in grants to local groups.

“Once people get access and opportunity, they’re interested and then they thrive in these kinds of environments and these kinds of sports,” Farrow said, adding that Black men are often funneled into basketball and football as young children.

Josiah Bramble, senior program director at Joseph Lee School’s Harlem Lacrosse location in Dorchester, said recruiting Black and brown athletes should be an ongoing effort that the lacrosse community is mindful of.

“The goal is to have more Black and brown people playing lacrosse but also helping them find their identity within the sport,” Bramble said.

About half of the students at Thursday’s clinic were already Harem athletes while the other half were newcomers, or guests, Harlem executive director Pat Cronin said. Each participant received a shirt, lacrosse stick, and ball to keep.

Players spread out on the crowded field and split into four groups: fourth grade and under, fifth and sixth grade, middle school, and high school. Drills included how to pass, how to shoot a goal, and how to work as a team.

Farrow, a Roxbury native, looked across the crowded field and noted that getting people to try lacrosse can be the hardest part. Once they access the right resources, it’s easier for them to stick with it.

“A lot of them will continue to engage with Harlem Lacrosse and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com.