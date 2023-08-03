Man killed, another injured after altercation in Marlborough home

A 45-year-old man was killed after being injured during an altercation inside an apartment in Marlborough on Wednesday night, police and prosecutors said.
The man was transported to UMass Memorial Health Marlborough Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said.
A second person in the home was also injured and transported to the same hospital, Ryan’s office said.
At around 10:32 p.m., Marlborough police responded to reports of an altercation inside a home on Saint Ives Way, officials said.
On the scene, police found the 45-year-old and the second person in the apartment, both with injuries, Ryan’s office said.
The death investigation is ongoing.
