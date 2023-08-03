State Police colonel tells newly sworn in troopers to ‘be compassionate and kind’

“Service to others lives here,” Mawn continued. “Be compassionate and kind always, and be hard only when you have to be.”

“Compassion lives here,” Mawn told the graduates during remarks at the agency’s graduation ceremony at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, according to the State Police account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. on Thursday urged 165 newly-minted troopers to always have compassion for the communities they serve.

Mawn, State Police said, told the rookies to act with moral and physical courage on the job, and to communicate in a professional and dignified manner, noting that many people they encounter while on the clock will be “having a bad day” or “about to have a bad day.”

State Police said the 165 recruits successfully completed more than five months of training at the agency’s academy in New Braintree, out of 249 trainees who entered the academy in February.

The training, State Police said, included instruction in “criminal law, police procedures, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operation, emergency first aid, de-escalation and use of force progression, use of firearms and less-than-lethal weapons, ethics, and specialized topics including responding to instances of domestic violence and animal cruelty and communicating with persons with unique considerations.”

State Police said one highlight of the training was “a program of dozens of scenarios replicating a wide range of situations and duties the new Troopers will respond to during their careers, including motor vehicle stops, combative suspects, barricaded suspects, unattended deaths, medical emergencies, and drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

The graduating class is composed of 143 men and 22 women, officials said. Seventy-five troopers have served previously with other law enforcement agencies, and 33 have served in the military, per State Police.

In addition, the agency said, 25 graduates are fluent in second languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Creole, and Vietnamese.

