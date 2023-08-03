Old South Meeting House to receive $480,000 in federal money for renovation, Markey’s office says

Ahead of the 250th anniversary of The Boston Tea Party, the Old South Meeting House is due for a climate-friendly renovation with help from the federal government.

Senator Edward J. Markey on Friday will join staff from Revolutionary Spaces, the nonprofit that manages the Washington Street landmark, to celebrate $480,000 in federal funding, according to a media advisory.

Nat Sheidley, the president of Revolutionary Spaces, will also attend the 10:30 a.m. ceremony. The house, where the tea party was planned, is a popular stop on the Freedom Trail.