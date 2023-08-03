Old South Meeting House to receive $480,000 in federal money for renovation, Markey’s office says

Ahead of the 250th anniversary of The Boston Tea Party, the Old South Meeting House is due for a climate-friendly renovation with help from the federal government.
Senator Edward J. Markey on Friday will join staff from Revolutionary Spaces, the nonprofit that manages the Washington Street landmark, to celebrate $480,000 in federal funding, according to a media advisory.
Nat Sheidley, the president of Revolutionary Spaces, will also attend the 10:30 a.m. ceremony. The house, where the tea party was planned, is a popular stop on the Freedom Trail.
The site has experienced flood and water damage, leading to the corrosion of its foundation and frame, according to Markey’s office.
The federal dollars secured by Markey and the state’s congressional delegation will help preserve and conserve the space where more than 5,000 people debated the tea tax.
Revolutionary Spaces announced the revitalization project in November. Plans call for restored plaster walls and double doors, painted staircase spindles and skirt boards, and new historically accurate lanterns, according to the organization.
The work is set to be completed by mid-December, just before the 250th anniversary of the tea party.
The meeting house will be open to the public and operate under its normal schedule throughout construction, the organization said.
