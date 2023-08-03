Rhode Island-style kindness is spreading across the country. (Well, to Illinois.)

”At their core, these bills just give hotels another tool in their toolbox to appropriately handle the rare instances where people are creating unsafe conditions,” said Sarah Bratko, policy counsel for the Washington-based American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Illinois passed legislation this summer that’s modeled after Rhode Island’s law. In both cases, supporters called it the “Be Kind” bill. “Be Kind” becomes law in Illinois later this month. And more states could follow Rhode Island’s lead, people in the industry say.

A law that Rhode Island legislators passed last year to allow hotels to boot guests for being verbally abusive or threatening toward staff has made it halfway across the country.

Bratko used to serve as a lobbyist for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, and was involved in advocating for the bill here, too.

The “Be Kind” legislation began in Rhode Island with a bit of unkindness from a New Jersey lawyer. This person, as people recall it, went on a tirade at a Newport hotel back in 2021. When the hotel tried to eject him, the guest pointed to Rhode Island’s innkeeper law, which he argued didn’t allow for him to be removed under the circumstances. Destroying property, yes. Acting in an intoxicated manner, yes. Refusing to pay, yes. Being verbally abusive, no.

Inspired by that episode, and others like it, Rhode Island lawmakers passed legislation last year adding verbal abuse and physical threats against employees or other guests to the list of reasons someone can be ejected from a hotel. They also said it couldn’t be used to discriminate against people. Critics said there was already plenty of leeway under the law to deal with unruly guests, and raised concerns the law would be used as a pretext.

The law followed other industry-supported initiatives here in Rhode Island in the post-COVID days, when short-staffed businesses and short-fused customers made for some difficult times in the industry. Rhode Island’s previous “Be Kind” efforts involved posters on restaurant doors, mental health resources for workers, and eventually, the hotel guest legislation. Some of the efforts got national media attention.

The “Be Kind” law itself has been useful to hotel operators in the state, according to Dale Venturini, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

”Yes, people are using it,” Venturini said. “They’ve asked people to leave their establishment, and now they have coverage to do so.”

Rhode Island’s law sunsets next year, so renewing it will be on the legislative priority list for the hospitality association.

