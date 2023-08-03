Death of 15-year-old patient at Pembroke Hospital under investigation

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 22, police received a 911 call from nursing staff that a female patient was found unresponsive in her hospital room, according to Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.

The hospital is a 120-bed licensed behavioral health facility that provides inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment for teenagers and adults, according to its website .

Authorities are investigating the death of a 15-year-old patient at Pembroke Hospital on July 22.

The teenager was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she was pronounced dead, Stone said.

“The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took jurisdiction of the case and will determine the cause of death,” Stone said by email. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Advertisement

The death is being investigated by Pembroke police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s office, Stone said.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.