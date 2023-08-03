Tractor-trailer crashes into Bellingham home

A tractor-trailer went off the road and crashed into a home in Bellingham on Thursday, officials said.

Bellingham Police Chief Ken Fitzgerald said the driver was heading east on Hartford Avenue when the truck left the road, hit a house, and came to a rest in a small wooded area behind the home. His condition has not been released.

“There was no indication of braking,” Fitzgerald told reporters at the scene, according to video from WBZ-TV.