Tractor-trailer crashes into Bellingham home

A tractor-trailer went off the road and crashed into a home in Bellingham on Thursday, officials said.
Bellingham Police Chief Ken Fitzgerald said the driver was heading east on Hartford Avenue when the truck left the road, hit a house, and came to a rest in a small wooded area behind the home. His condition has not been released.
“There was no indication of braking,” Fitzgerald told reporters at the scene, according to video from WBZ-TV.
A police dispatcher confirmed a tractor-trailer had crashed into a home on Hartford Avenue but did not know if anyone was hurt.
Images from the scene showed a Cape-style home with significant damage and a tractor-trailer carrying a heavy piece of equipment sitting outside the house. The crash left a large hole in one side of the house.
Advertisement
This breaking news story will be updated.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.