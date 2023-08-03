In sex abuse lawsuit, Giuliani accused of lewd and antisemitic comments, using homophobic slur against Matt Damon

The audio recordings were made by Noelle Dunphy, who in the lawsuit described herself as an off-the-books employee of Giuliani during his stint as former president Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer.

Giuliani is also quoted calling actor Matt Damon a homophobic slur and commenting on his height while discussing the political leanings of celebrities, according to the transcripts.

Transcripts filed in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani by a former employee show the former mayor of New York City allegedly making numerous sexual remarks about the woman and going on an antisemitic rant.

The lawsuit, which was filed in May, alleges that Giuliani coerced Dunphy into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages. In the transcripts, Giuliani is quoted commenting on the size of her breasts and saying they “belong to me.”

“Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?” Giuliani says, according to the transcript.

Dunphy said Giuliani hired her in 2019 as his business development director for an annual salary of $1 million, according to court records. But Giuliani said he had to defer her payments and keep her employment “secret” as he was in the midst of divorce proceedings from his third wife, according to the lawsuit. Dunphy “reluctantly agreed” to defer her pay, the suit said.

The transcripts also show Giuliani allegedly comparing the physical attributes of Jewish and Italian men, and complaining about the Jewish holiday of Passover.

“They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time,” Giuliani said, according to the transcript. “Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. Okay, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Giuliani made his comments about Damon after Dunphy asked about celebrities who are Republicans, according to the transcript.

“Ain’t too many,” Giuliani says. “Brad — not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.”

“Bradley Cooper?” Dunphy asks.

Giuliani: “No, the other one. What the hell’s his name?”

Dunphy: “Well, Matt Damon is very liberal.”

Giuliani: “No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f--. Matt Damon is also 5′2, eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.”

Damon, a Cambridge native who has supported Democratic candidates through fundraisers and has recorded his voice for robocalls to stir support around elections, pledged to quit his own use of the slur after his daughter called him out for it in 2021.

The Oscar-winner, currently starring in “Oppenheimer,” said at the time that he would “retire the f-slur,” which he said “was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application.”

A message was sent to Damon’s publicist seeking comment on Thursday.

Trump, Giuliani’s former client, is due in court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday after he was indicted earlier this week on charges relating to his efforts to overturn his loss to Joseph Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.