Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan

Lambert, DePerno, and Rendon were named by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office last year as having “orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators.”

The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer whom Trump endorsed in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, and former GOP state representative Daire Rendon were arraigned in connection with the case.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan attorney involved in multiple efforts around the country to overturn the 2020 election in support of former president Donald Trump has been charged in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Advertisement

Michigan is one of at least three states where prosecutors say people breached election systems while embracing and spreading Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Investigators there say five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three counties and brought to a hotel room, according to documents released last year by Nessel’s office. The tabulators were then broken into and “tests” were performed on the equipment.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

ASSOCIATED PRESS

DeSantis, Newsom to debate on Fox News

After a year of taunting and sniping, Republican presidential hopeful and right-wing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has agreed to finally meet California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on the debate stage.

Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate the live debate, pitched as a showdown of Red vs. Blue policies at the state level.

Hannity on Wednesday played a clip from his June interview with Newsom where the governor said he was ‘’all in’' to debate his Florida counterpart before cutting to a smiling DeSantis, who appeared remotely.

‘’Absolutely,’’ DeSantis said in response to the challenge. ‘’I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where.’’

According to a letter sent last Friday, Newsom proposed a 90-minute debate moderated by Hannity and focused on ‘’the impact of representation at the state level.’’ The Fox News-hosted event will have no live audience and will air live on Nov. 8 or 10 in a battleground state, either Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina.

Advertisement

The two governors have been locked in an escalating feud for the past year, taking shots at one another on topics such as immigration, abortion, gun rights, and education, each portraying the policies and conditions in the other’s state as an indictment on their respective parties’ politics.

While President Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, has often tried to strike a tone of unity in a divided country, Newsom has emerged as a Democratic leader willing to take the fight for high-stakes policies such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights to Republicans. He has openly expressed frustration that Republican leaders such as DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have dominated the national discourse with their attacks on reproductive rights and education reform without a powerful rejoinder from liberals.

In June, he called DeSantis a ‘’small, pathetic man’' and suggested that the Florida governor ran afoul of kidnapping laws after a Florida official confirmed that the state had transported migrants from Texas to Sacramento — a move for which DeSantis’ administration later took credit.

Speaking to Hannity on Wednesday, DeSantis framed the forthcoming debate as already settled, citing Florida’s booming population as proof that citizens are ‘’voting with their feet’' and flocking to his state while fleeing from Newsom’s. In 2021, California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history after population growth was outpaced by other states like Florida, Oregon, and Texas. The state faced a steep population decline amid the coronavirus pandemic, due in part to migration from population hubs like San Francisco.

Advertisement

As a presidential contender, DeSantis is hoping to woo national voters with the promise he can export his vision of Florida to the rest of the country. The governor has highlighted Florida as a success story while contrasting it with states such as California — a state whose Democratic policies have made it overtaxed, lawless, and on the decline due to ‘’woke-ism being the law of the land,’’ according to an email the DeSantis campaign circulated to donors Thursday morning.

The DeSantis campaign did not directly respond to a question about criticisms that a debate with Newsom is a distraction from his more urgent task of competing against Biden and former president Donald Trump, and referred to the Thursday campaign email to supporters.

Both Newsom and DeSantis are term-limited from running for governor again and have been eyed by those in their party as presidential contenders in 2028.

Newsom, whom the Atlantic last year dubbed ‘’The Democrats’ New Spokesman in the Culture Wars,’’ has sparked talk of a presidential run. Earlier this year, he formed a political group aimed at fighting ‘’rising authoritarianism’' in red states, though he said in June ‘’not on God’s green earth’' would he run against Biden in 2024.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ presidential ambitions have faced an uphill climb: Early excitement after he announced his candidacy has since turned into his campaign struggling to find its footing as it has burned through campaign cash, laid off one-third of its staffers, and fought to overtake the spotlight — and the affection of the conservative base — from Trump.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Feinstein faces fight over family fortune

For years, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has been engaged in a long and painful public drama about her health and ability to do her job, as she winds down a storied career as a lawmaker and a former mayor of San Francisco.

Now, Feinstein is also navigating an increasingly bitter legal and financial conflict that pits her and her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, against the three daughters of her late husband Richard C. Blum, who was a wealthy financier.

In one legal dispute, the family is fighting over what’s described as Dianne Feinstein’s desire to sell a beach house in an exclusive neighborhood in Stinson Beach, north of San Francisco. In another disagreement, the two factions are at odds over access to the proceeds of Blum’s life insurance, which Feinstein says she needs to pay for her growing medical expenses.

For those close to Feinstein, the struggle over Blum’s estate has exacerbated a recent and regrettable chapter that has marred the twilight of a long and successful public life and that has raised concerns about her ability to manage her own affairs.

“The financial conflict is another element that makes the end of her career sad to people who have known her in the high points of her career,” said Jerry Roberts, author of the biography “Dianne Feinstein: Never Let Them See You Cry.” It was published in 1994, two years after she was elected to the Senate.

Advertisement

Raised in affluence, Feinstein has long been among the wealthiest members of Congress. She was rich in her own right in 1980 when she married Blum. After she entered the Senate, she placed securities into a blind trust that is valued at between $5 million and $25 million, according to her most recent financial disclosure required of lawmakers.

Combined, the couple’s fortunes flourished to an extent that eclipsed even the senator’s prior standard of living. Her main residence is a 9,500-square-foot mansion in the upscale San Francisco neighborhood of Pacific Heights. Their vacation homes, until recently, included the 36-acre Bear Paw Ranch in Aspen, Colo., which sold in March for more than $25 million, and a seven-bedroom Lake Tahoe compound that sold in late 2021 for a reported $36 million. Current holdings include a property on the Hawaii island of Kauai and a home in Washington, D.C.

Among the backdrops to the fight over Blum’s estate, however, are questions about the extent of his fortune, as well as the out-of-pocket cost of home health care that Feinstein has received since her bout with shingles earlier this year.

NEW YORK TIMES