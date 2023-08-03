Tell us: What do you miss most about living in Boston?

In his farewell love letter to Boston, author Omer Aziz expresses his appreciation for the place that became “a North Star” to him over the years.

“My Boston will forever be walks along quiet streets, the glitter of the Charles River, the serenity of the Common in the late afternoon amid Bostonians old and new. My Boston is a bookstore late at night, charming brownstone homes coming to life like fireflies as evening settles,” he writes as he reflects on the things that make the city special to him.

If you’ve moved out of Boston, either temporarily or permanently, we want to know: What do you miss most about the city?