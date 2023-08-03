scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Tell us: What do you miss most about living in Boston?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated August 3, 2023, 16 minutes ago
A photographer taking a picture of the crescent moon as it sets above the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. The light reflected from the earth illuminating the dark side of the crescent moon which is referred to as the 'Da Vinci glow'. Photo was taken from the Charles River Dam and the Gridley Locks.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In his farewell love letter to Boston, author Omer Aziz expresses his appreciation for the place that became “a North Star” to him over the years.

“My Boston will forever be walks along quiet streets, the glitter of the Charles River, the serenity of the Common in the late afternoon amid Bostonians old and new. My Boston is a bookstore late at night, charming brownstone homes coming to life like fireflies as evening settles,” he writes as he reflects on the things that make the city special to him.

If you’ve moved out of Boston, either temporarily or permanently, we want to know: What do you miss most about the city?

Let us know by filling out the form below. Or join the conversation in the comments.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

