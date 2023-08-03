Big Tech shouldn’t operate unchecked

Two senators — Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren and South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham — took him seriously. Warren and Graham last week released a 158-page bill that would create a new government agency to oversee technology firms and would impose regulations in the areas of transparency, competition, privacy, and national security.

In his State of the Union address this year, President Biden urged Congress to pass bipartisan legislation “to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”

While Congress should, along with experts, carefully vet each of the many proposals in the bill, the broad idea of creating a new agency to oversee big technology companies makes sense. That new agency could then take the lead in crafting the detailed regulations needed to address complex issues like privacy and competition. For now, tech has been evolving far faster than government can keep up, resulting in a free-for-all that can put consumers at risk and limit a free marketplace of products.

Warren and Graham wrote in a New York Times op-ed that giant digital platforms have created tools that can be used for harmful activities including bullying, child sexual abuse, and human trafficking. “Nobody elected Big Tech executives to govern anything, let alone the entire digital world,” the senators wrote. “If democracy means anything, it means that leaders on both sides of the aisle must take responsibility for protecting the freedom of the American people from the ever-changing whims of these powerful companies and their unaccountable C.E.Os.”

Congress has a history of creating agencies to regulate major industries, from communications to electricity. Warren herself spearheaded the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which oversees financial services.

The bill would create a new regulatory agency, the Digital Consumer Protection Commission, with investigative, enforcement, and rulemaking powers. The commission would work with the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, which now oversee antitrust issues, but would have a broader mission, also focusing on areas like data privacy. The three agencies would all retain jurisdiction so any of them could pursue an investigation or enforcement action. Officials at the FTC and the Department of Justice declined to comment.

Most policies established by the bill would apply to “dominant platforms,” defined broadly as $550 billion tech companies with 1 billion users — companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon. These companies would need to be licensed, and licenses could be revoked for violating the law.

Under the proposal, dominant companies would have to publicly disclose their terms of service and content moderation policies and establish a user-friendly appeals process when content is blocked or a post violates those policies.

The agency would be tasked with reviewing mergers and acquisitions and breaking up monopolies.

It would be authorized to prohibit a variety of anticompetitive practices — like Google using its search engine to draw customers to Google Hotels or Amazon requiring sellers to use Amazon’s logistics service if they want good website placement.

Consumers would gain a right to know when their personal data are collected and to be able to access it, and companies would be limited in their ability to use personal data to target advertising. The bill would establish legal responsibilities for data processors, so companies could not use data in a way that lends itself to harmful or discriminatory practices. Companies would have to establish safeguards to mitigate dangers like online harassment and addictive behavior.

Amid security concerns about Chinese-owned TikTok, the bill would require dominant platforms be owned by a US citizen or US subsidiary.

The office would be funded by $500 million annually through a congressional appropriation, plus any money the agency collects in penalties.

The proposal has support from organizations that have been seeking more technology regulations. Nicole Gill, executive director and cofounder of the advocacy group Accountable Tech, said large technology companies impact nearly every aspect of life, and there is no one body to impose oversight, determine what is allowed and safe, and provide transparency into these companies’ operations. “The more information we get on how services work, the more apt and prepared regulators will be to act on it,” Gill said.

Technology companies are expected to strongly lobby against additional regulation. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment, and spokespeople for Google and Meta did not respond to requests for comment.

Technology companies and their allies are likely to argue that creating a new government bureaucracy will stifle innovation. Any new agency will need to be careful to avoid overregulation.

Previous efforts by members of Congress to limit tech companies’ anticompetitive practices failed to gain traction, but Warren and Graham are doing the right thing by trying again in a bipartisan way.

There is no question technology platforms provide valuable services to society. But that does not mean they should be allowed to operate unchecked.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.