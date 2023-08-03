After a dismal 2022 campaign, BC football hopes to turn the page this season with its offensive line serving as building blocks

The Eagles suffered their worst record since 2015 – with the lowlight coming in an inexcusable loss to UConn, during which BC managed to score just three points. After head coach Jeff Hafley started his BC tenure with two promising years, his third season at the Heights proved a major setback for a program that hoped to take a major step forward.

After stumbling to a 3-9 finish in 2022, Boston College would be one team eager to turn the page.

The first day of preseason camp symbolizes a fresh start for most college football teams — a chance to put behind last year and methodically work toward something new.

BC’s hunt for its first eight-win season since 2009 is ongoing, but there’s a renewed sense of hope surrounding this year’s group. The quest will begin when the Eagles host Northern Illinois at Alumni Stadium in the season opener at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Until then, the preseason objectives for the Eagles will be steady improvement, building chemistry, and staying healthy.

The Eagles will miss playmaking wide receiver Zay Flowers, a first-round pick (22d overall) of the Baltimore Ravens, as well as other key pieces, but they’re encouraged by the return of talented and experienced players to the roster, despite being picked 13th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll.

“It’s what we’d expect to be picked after what we did, and the way we played last year,” Hafley said Thursday at Fish Field House. “You’ve got to go play the games. Let’s see where we finish.”

For BC, there will be no more critical area of concern than its offensive line, especially after the Eagles averaged a national-low 63.3 rushing yards last year. BC’s offense often faced unsustainable third-and-long situations in key moments, which led to a predictable passing attack.

Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (left) and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (right) bump fists as head football coach Jef Hafley mentions Mahogany during the ACC football media days last month in Charlotte, N.C. Jeff Siner/Associated Press

Standout guard Christian Mahogany, a preseason All-ACC selection with NFL potential, returns after missing all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Hafley expressed the optimism Mahogany’s presence on the offensive line will have a positive effect on the entire group.

“He brings a toughness, a nastiness, and a very large human being back to our offensive line,” Hafley said of the 6-foot-3-inch, 322-pound Mahogany. “I think he sets the tone when he’s in that huddle. If you’re playing there alongside him, you better get ready to go, or he’s going to let you know.”

With Texas State transfer Kyle Hergel, Virginia transfer Logan Taylor, and returners Ozzy Trapilo, Drew Kendall, Jack Conley, Kevin Cline, Jude Bowry, Dwayne Allick, and Nick Thomas in the mix, the Eagles believe their depth on the offensive line will pay dividends.

Pat Garwo III, who rushed for 1,045 yards in 2021, was hampered by a rash of injuries that decimated the offensive line and was held to 403 rushing yards last year. Alex Broome also showed promise as a freshman, but it was only a glimpse given the unreliability of the run game.

“Last year, there were a lot of ups and downs,” Garwo said. “Having a committed group, a healthy group, an experienced group is going to make a huge difference.”

The Eagles are adamant that running the ball is imperative, but they also want to continue to pose a threat in the air.

Quarterback Emmett Morehead looked terrific in stretches and showed his youth in others last year. The 6-5, 240-pound redshirt sophomore projects as the starter with a tremendous arm capable of accurately delivering balls while Thomas Castellanos, a Central Florida transfer, appears to have the inside track on the backup job.

Ryan O’Keefe, another Central Florida transfer who also poses a threat as a returner, Joseph Griffin Jr., Jaden Williams, Dino Tomlin, Lewis Bond, and Taji Johnson anchor a balanced receiving corps. George Takacs and Jeremiah Franklin provide a 1-2 punch at tight end.

Flowers, who last season served as BC’s featured offensive weapon with 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns, departed as the school’s all-time leader in career receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056), and receiving touchdowns (29).

“We all miss Zay,” Hafley said. “I’ll miss Zay for the rest of my life. But we have a good unit.”

Defensively, the Eagles were inconsistent, allowing the second-most points per game in the conference at 30.3. Hafley highlighted the improved strength and size of the defensive line and the overall experience of the defense.

BC will be bolstered by the return of defensive catalysts such as linebackers Vinny DePalma, Kam Arnold, Bryce Steele, and Jaylen Blackwell, defensive ends Donovan Ezeiruaku (an All-ACC preseason pick), Shitta Sillah, and Neto Okpala, and defensive backs Elijah Jones, Cole Batson, and Amari Jackson.

Promising newcomers with a chance to contribute include transfers such as defensive backs Alex Washington (Harvard), Khari Johnson (Arkansas), Victor Nelson (Long Island), and defensive linemen Regen Terry (Arizona) and George Rooks (Michigan).

“If freshmen prove they’re ready, they’ll play,” Hafley said. “An emphasis this preseason is to ensure everyone gets ample reps.”

To those on the outside the program, a record flip may seem improbable, but to those toiling within the program, it seems well within reach.

“We want to contend for an ACC title,” said DePalma, who will be in his sixth year in the program. “That’s always been the goal since I’ve been here, and I think this is our best shot to do it.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.