Four things to know about new Red Sox infielder Luis Urías

“We are pretty excited to add him to our mix,” Bloom told reporters. “He’s getting back to who he is at the plate. Fenway should be a good fit for him.”

It was the only move that Red Sox made on deadline day , but it’s one that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom appears pleased with.

Minutes after the clock struck 6 p.m. on Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, the Red Sox announced they acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Brewers in exchange for Bradley Blalock, a pitching prospect with a 4.27 ERA in 23 games for Single-A Salem. Following the trade, the Red Sox optioned Urías to Triple A Worcester.

At the end of this season, Urías will have six years of MLB experience. His career began with the Padres before a trade sent him to the Brewers.

Here’s what to know about the Sox’ only deadline acquisition.

An injury on Opening Day set him back.

Urías tore his hamstring on Opening Day and sat out until June 5. He struggled upon his return and the Brewers sent him to Triple A Nashville on June 29. His stats of .233/.345/.724 in the minor leagues were not enough to warrant a promotion, and he remained in Nashville until he was traded.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Urías’s issue wasn’t that he became a bad player, but that his injury appeared to sap his confidence.

“I feel like the confidence is not where maybe it needs to be,” Counsell said, per the Associated Press. “What comes first —the struggling or the confidence — that’s always a hard question to answer, but Luis has been a consistent major league hitter. It’s the one thing I think he’s really good at doing is just being really good at being consistent, and we just haven’t seen that this year.”

He can play multiple infield positions.

The Brewers primarily used Urías as their everyday third baseman, but he saw consistent time playing shortstop and second base as well. He has played 183 career games at third, 141 at shortstop, and 130 at second base, according to Baseball Reference.

Second base appears to be his best defensive position statistically. Only four of his 52 MLB errors have come at second, per Baseball Reference. In addition, second base is where Urías has the majority of his career putouts and double plays turned, as well as his highest fielding percentage, despite it being the position he has played the least as a major-leaguer.

He used to be a highly-touted prospect.

The Padres signed Urías as an international free agent in 2014. Baseball America wrote that “Urías has the gifts of a potential .300 hitter.” One writer even saw some parallels with Yankees great Derek Jeter.

By 2018, MLB.com ranked him the third-best Padres prospect, just behind Fernando Tatis Jr. and McKenzie Gore. Both MLB.com and Baseball America had him as a Top-40 prospect in the country. He made his MLB debut that year.

His brother plays for a division rival.

If Urías makes it to Boston, there will be a sibling rivalry in baseball’s toughest division.

Luis is the younger brother of Orioles third baseman Ramon Urías. The elder Urías has spent his entire MLB career in Baltimore, winning a gold glove in 2022.