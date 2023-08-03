Julian Edelman has ‘seen a lot of good things’ with Mac Jones and the Patriots offense this time

“I’ve seen a lot of good things,” Edelman said. “People don’t realize, in this part of training camp; it’s not always drawn up to look like it should be a great play. A lot of times, they’re testing guys.

On Thursday, the former Patriots receiver stopped by training camp, and had nothing but good things to say about Jones and the state of the offense.

FOXBOROUGH — Last year, Julian Edelman had some harsh words for Mac Jones , saying the quarterback’s show of emotion in some late-season losses rubbed him the wrong way.

“The defense has multiple different looks, and the offense isn’t game planning for certain looks. You go in for controlled chaos. You kind of want to see how guys react to certain looks and things. It’s pretty good, and I’m excited to see him continue to work with [Bill O’Brien].”

Jones said he and Edelman communicate on a regular basis.

“He does a great job of communicating with me,” Jones said. “He loves the Patriots, and he’s just an all-time Patriot.

“I don’t know him that well, but every time I’ve talked to him, he’s just been awesome. So, it’s been a great resource for us.”

Edelman, who chatted with former teammates like David Andrews and James Ferentz during breaks in the action, said he still misses it.

“Of course, you get the itch,” he said. “I’m a football player. You love football. Especially when you get to see a group of guys that are coming together and working hard. I mean, it’s not too hot today and the practice wasn’t too long. It’s a little different from when I was playing, but it’s still football, so you definitely miss it.”

Edelman has appeared on “Inside the NFL” and has his own podcast, “Games With Names.” And while he’s looking to expand on his media work, he still misses Foxborough, especially this time of year.

“When you leave the game, as much as you hated training camp and practicing hard, you miss it,” he said. “And you get out here and see this stage of what the team is doing in training camp, this is when the team comes together.”

Similar styles

If there’s one player on the roster who could identify with Edelman, it’s Malik Cunningham. The former Louisville quarterback, who was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, is getting reps at receiver.

Cunningham has been in contact with Edelman to try to pick up a few tricks.

“He just told me to keep my head down and keep working,” said Cunningham. “Keep learning from the older guys.

“He’s not the fastest guy, but he knows how to get open. Just using leverage based off the defender and just being … when the ball gets in your hands, just being a weapon with it. That’s something I feel like I’m accustomed to doing since I’ve been playing football — just having the ball in my hands and making defenders miss.”

Asked about Cunningham, Edelman said, “I think I saw him at OTAs. And like I tell a lot of these young guys, what I learned at a young age from Scott O’Brien — who was a special teams guru — he said there’s going to be good plays and bad plays, but with every play, there’s a bit of experience that you gain. So the guys that can digest that bad play, and learn from that experience, it helps them.”

This summer, Cunningham has done a little of everything. He’s gotten some reps as a quarterback in team drills, as well as special teams — which put him in the unusual position of trying to make tackles, something he hadn’t tried in a long time.

“I haven’t tackled since Little League,” he said with a laugh. “One time in college I threw a pick and I tried to tackle somebody, and two linemen pancaked me.”

New jersey ahead?

Rookie Marte Mapu has stood out in more ways than one this summer.

The linebacker/defensive back has been impressive, spending time with the No. 1 defense while working in a variety of spots. The Sacramento State product has won rave reviews from teammates and coaches.

However, his red noncontact jersey has differentiated him from his teammates. It’s the result of a pectoral injury he sustained in the offseason, one that has limited him in the summer.

But it sounds like he’s getting closer to shedding the red jersey.

“I feel good,” he said. “I know there’s a little ways to go. We’ll see.”

The 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pounder said communication is the key when you get to this level.

“We were pretty versatile at Sacramento State, so I was introduced to a lot of things,” he said. “But they run a lot of different things here. For me to be able to plug in where I need to be plugged in, I just have to study a little bit more, because it’s a different language than I’m used to.”

No. 46 for No. 12

Edelman said he hadn’t heard from Tom Brady on Thursday, the former quarterback’s 46th birthday. “I haven’t even talked to him,” said Edelman. “I think he’s on a safari. He sent me a wild squirrel video. It was weird.” … The Patriots cut linebacker Terez Hall. The roster now stands at 88 … The Patriots have an in-stadium practice for Foxborough residents and season ticket-holders Friday night. They’ll have an off day Saturday, then return to the practice field behind Gillette Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. Gates open to the public at noon. For more information, check out patriots.com/trainingcamp.

