Laura Bellamy to replace Katey Stone as Harvard women’s hockey coach

Stone retired in June amid allegations of mistreatment and hazing of players within the program she oversaw for 29 years. Allegations were first reported by the Globe in January .

Crimson alum Laura Bellamy, one of the best goaltenders in program history, will replace longtime head coach Katey Stone, the school announced Thursday.

Bellamy, a two-time captain who graduated in 2013, was among the 45 former players who signed a letter sent to the Globe supporting Stone.

“[Bellamy] brings a deep commitment to coaching and mentoring student-athletes excelling on the ice, in the classroom, and engaged in the community,” Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott said in a release. “We look forward to watching her coach in the rink that meant so much to her as a player.”

A few weeks after Stone’s retirement, the school pledged to improve the culture of the program after an independent review found players were emotionally damaged during Stone’s tenure.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work with an impressive group of student-athletes at a place I know and love,” Bellamy said in the release. “It is a great honor to return to the program, institution, and community that had such a transformative impact on me during my college years and is filled with people who encouraged and supported me on the ice and off.”

After receiving first-team All-Ivy League honors her senior year, Bellamy began her coaching career on Stone’s staff as an assistant, leading video coordination, scouting, and training efforts.

She joined the staff at Minnesota Duluth in 2015 and was elevated to associate head coach in 2019. During her eight years in Duluth, the Bulldogs made two Frozen Four appearances, including a run to the title game in 2022.

That same year, Bellamy was named National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

