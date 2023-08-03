Lindsey Horan calls former teammate Carli Lloyd’s criticism ‘noise’ at the Women’s World Cup

Lloyd called her former team “uninspiring” and criticized players for dancing and laughing with fans after the match in Auckland on Tuesday.

Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn’t hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup with a scoreless draw against Portugal.

Co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the United States by former teammate-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd , calling it outside noise.

“I have never witnessed something like that,” she said. “There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling?”

The next day, Lloyd walked back the comments a bit: “I was very critical of the team last night. I had some time to reflect, to sleep on it and I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team.”

Horan said Thursday that Lloyd’s comments stung.

“It’s kind of frustrating for me to hear, especially knowing this team and knowing how much we put into every single game, how much preparation we put into every single game, seeing our trainings, seeing how hard we work,” Horan said.

The United States has long retreated into a bubble environment at the World Cup, staying off social media, avoiding commentators and generally shutting out the outside world.

So the criticism aimed at the team essentially is just noise, Horan said.

“Again, it’s noise and, again, it’s an opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We know that’s how it goes, Horan said. “I always want to defend my team and say, ‘You have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we’re doing individually, collectively, etc.”

The United States, which has won a record four World Cup titles, faces Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, to open the Round of 16.

Morocco makes more history, reaching knockouts with win over Colombia

After playing their part by edging Colombia 1-0, Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses huddled on the pitch in Perth to follow the end of the Germany-South Korea group-stage finale at the Women’s World Cup and hope it remained tied.

“We had the phone and we started praying. We were praying while we were watching the game,” said midfielder Anissa Lahmari, who scored Morocco’s winning goal in first-half stoppage time on Thursday. “Afterwards it was just a complete explosion of joy.”

Cue celebrations, both in Morocco and other parts of the Arab world.

In one of the most unexpected outcomes in the last days of the group stage, Morocco advanced to the knockout round in second place behind Colombia while No. 2-ranked Germany failed to advance for the first time at the tournament.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup and now the first to advance beyond the group stage. That’s something none of the other seven tournament newcomers managed to do.

And it all started with a thumping 6-0 loss to Germany. While the Moroccans recovered to win their next two games, Germany lost 2-1 to Colombia and then was held 1-1 by South Korea when it needed a win in Brisbane to avoid elimination.

“When we had won the match, the most stressful thing was the other match,” Morocco coach Reynald Pedros said.

The last two group games started at the same time on opposite sides of the Australian continent but stoppage time in Brisbane lasted longer.

“We waited, and then the good news arrived. It was incredible,” Pedros said.

Second-ranked Germany eliminated

Two-time champion Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever at the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea in a tense group finale.

Morocco’s 1-0 win over Colombia in Perth added pressure on a German team that then needed to beat South Korea in Brisbane to advance. The last two group-stage games of the tournament kicked off simultaneously Thursday night on opposite sides of Australia.

Germany pushed forward in search of the winning goal, knowing the equation required to advance. Led by the head of captain Alexandra Popp, the Germans created numerous scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the winner.