New England Little Leaguers are playing for a spot in the Little League World Series. Here’s a rundown.

The winners of the Metro and New England regional tournaments will advance to the Little League World Series, which opens Aug. 16.

The five New England states are represented across two regional tournaments: the New England regional for Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont; and the Metro regional for Connecticut and Rhode Island (along with New York and New Jersey).

Beginning this weekend, thousands of young athletes will play for the ultimate prize: a trip to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

Both regionals begin Saturday in Bristol, Conn. Here are the teams competing, and details on how they got there.

Massachusetts: Canton

Canton, which captured its first state championship with a 6-2 win over Barnstable, is now officially Team Massachusetts. It will face Vermont on Saturday at 10 a.m. to open the New England regional tournament.

Canton stormed through the four-team state tournament, defeating Andover 5-3 and Barnstable 9-0 on the way to its first title game. Barnstable took down Rutland twice, 8-1 and 9-0, as they made their way through the elimination bracket.

Barnstable, which won the statewide tournament in 2014, was making its third appearance.

Rhode Island: Smithfield

Smithfield emerged victorious in the Rhode Island tournament with a 2-1 extra-innings walk-off win against South Kingstown in the title game. Despite having the toughest path to a state title after dropping their first game in the bracket, Smithfield rallied to win out.

Smithfield will face New York at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Smithfield lost 2-1 to Cranston Western in the first game of the Rhode Island tournament, but spun off 5-0, 5-4, and 5-4 victories to set up a deciding game against South Kingstown.

This was Smithfield’s fourth title game appearance. Their last appearance was in 1987, and their last victory was in 1967. It was South Kingstown’s second appearance overall, with their only other title game coming in 1996.

New Hampshire: Salem

Salem will represent New Hampshire in the regional tournament after defeating Portsmouth, 13-6, in the title game. The win represented a sweep of the state titles for Salem, as their 10-and-under, 11-and-under, and 12-and-under squads all won their respective tournaments.

The game was tied 6-6 heading into the sixth inning, but Salem scored seven runs to seal the win. Portsmouth’s undefeated summer came to an end

Salem faces off against Maine on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Connecticut: East Lyme

After falling short in the title game last year, East Lyme got over the hump and beat Shelton, 4-1, to head to the Metro Region tournament as Connecticut state champions.

A 12-0 win over Brooklyn and a 6-2 win over Westport sealed East Lyme’s spot in the championship series. They dropped their first game to Shelton, setting up a win-or-go-home decider, before finishing the job.

The squad takes on New Jersey at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Maine: Gray-New Gloucester

In their first appearance in the state championship game, Gray-New Gloucester sent Augusta packing in a 12-0 rout that featured a no-hitter and a walk-off run-rule home run.

Averaging 9½ runs per game and allowing just 1¼, Gray-New Gloucester made it look easy as they punched their ticket to Bristol. In the opening game, a 10-0 win over Ellsworth, the team pitched a combined no-hitter. They’ll face New Hampshire at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Augusta was shut out in the championship game for the second straight year, after falling to Bangor East 10-0 in 2022.

Advertisement

Softball

Milford, Conn., beat Bonny Eagle, Maine, in the New England regional, 11-1, last week to advance to the Little League Softball World Series for the second straight year.

Milford swept the field on their way to the championship game, taking down St. Albans, Vt., 11-1 and Cranston Western in Rhode Island 13-1.

They will face the Europe-Africa champions — Lombardia Little League from Milan, Italy — when the Little League Softball World Series tournament opens Sunday in Greenville, S.C.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.